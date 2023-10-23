Man arrested after 16-year-old assaulted at Havelock North park

The girl was walking alone at Te Mata Peak Park at about 1pm when she was assaulted by a man who was not known to her, police said.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted at a Havelock North park on Sunday.

The girl was walking alone at Te Mata Peak Park at about 1pm when she was assaulted by a man who was not known to her, a police spokesperson said.

“The victim was assisted by a group of people who were walking in the area at the time.

“Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in relation to the incident. To assist our inquiries, we would like to speak with this group who assisted the victim, who had left prior to police arrival.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting file number 231022/2519.