Police granted special search powers after woman shot in Ōpōtiki

Following a recent spate of alleged gang-related shootings in the small Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki, the police have been granted a warrant that gives them special search powers during times of gang-conflict.

The Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act (CAIL) warrant was issued by the court to Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne police on Monday and gives officers the ability to search vehicles and places of suspected gang members as well as the occupants of those vehicles. Police are also able to seize firearms, weapons and vehicles.

The warrant comes after a woman says she was shot in her car in Ōpōtiki, over the weekend.

Police said they were called at 2.45pm on Saturday, after a woman arrived at the Ōpōtiki Ambulance Station with a gunshot wound.

The woman told police she had been injured when her car was shot at.

She was taken to Whakatāne Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said they conducted an operation in Tauranga on Monday morning in relation to the shooting and seized a vehicle of interest.

Inquiries into the shooting are ongoing. However, police say it appears to be linked to ongoing conflict and tension between Black Power and Mongrel Mob in Ōpōtiki.

There has been a recent spate of shootings in Ōpōtiki, which police say are gang related.

Acting Area Commander Eastern Bay of Plenty Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray, said police are stepping up an operation to suppress gang-related violence in Ōpōtiki, following at least two recent shootings in the town.

In the last week, police have received a number of reports of shots being fired at cars and houses around Ōpōtiki. A number of arrests have been made in relation to this incident.