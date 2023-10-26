Mother's extraordinary efforts to stop daughter from disclosing husband's alleged sexual abuse

The girl confided in her mother that she had been the victim of serious sexual abuse.

The extraordinary lengths a mother went to in order to conceal her daughter’s sexual abuse allegations against her husband and another relative have been revealed in court.

The mother, whose name is suppressed in order to protect the identity of her daughter, failed to tell authorities about the allegations, then flew her daughter out of the country, then coached her on how to lie and mislead police.

The mother was sentenced in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Judge Warren Cathcart sentenced the woman to 11½ months home detention.

The offending began in early 2022 when the woman’s pre-teen daughter confided in her that she had been the victim of serious sexual offending by the woman’s new husband and by another family member.

The mother failed to disclose these allegations to police or any other agency.

Instead, she arranged for her daughter to go to Australia, where she would stay with one of the mother’s friends.

The mother didn’t tell her friend about the allegations, but about four weeks later, the daughter told the mother’s friend about the sexual offending and named the perpetrators.

The mother’s friend contacted the mother and told her what her daughter had said.

The mother minimised the allegations against her husband and said she hadn’t notified the authorities because her daughter had convinced her not to.

In September last year, the daughter made an unprompted disclosure to a school teacher about the sexual offences against her and New South Wales police were notified.

When the mother learned that her daughter was going to be interviewed by a police detective, she contacted her daughter through Facebook. In a video call that lasted about two hours, the mother instructed her daughter on how to deal with the upcoming police interview in an attempt to prevent her daughter from disclosing the abuse to police.

She coached her daughter and provided her with excuses and false explanations she could tell police in order to ensure the allegations were not further investigated or acted upon.

She also contacted the investigating detective to say she objected to the interview taking place.

Over two days in October last year, the mother sent her friend in Australia 177 text messages encouraging her to either try to prevent the interview taking place or, if the interview did go ahead, ensure her daughter was adequately equipped with lies and misleading information.

When the interview took place the daughter failed to disclose any sexual abuse against her and claimed to have fabricated the disclosures she made to her teacher.

She provided explanations for this which closely matched the lies which her mother had instructed her to provide.

The mother failed to take any further action in relation to the allegations her daughter had made.

As a result of her attempts to defeat the course of justice, the specific details of her daughter’s allegations remain unknown.

When spoken to by police, the mother eventually admitted the offence as outlined and said she had been worried that her daughter might accidentally muddle the names of the suspects.