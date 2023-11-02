Child sex offender visited prestigious Kiwi school a year before being jailed in the UK

Former students of King's College in Auckland have approached the school and some have gone to police, complaining about former teacher Paul Dodd.

Months before being convicted for sexually abusing children in the UK, a former King's College teacher visited another prestigious school in Waikato.

Paul Dodd admitted abusing three boys, aged between 10 and 12 years old, at a London school in the 1980s.

Initially, the 64-year-old received a suspended sentence from the British court system in July on account of him being the sole caregiver for his wife who has a chronic medical condition.

However, an appeal by the Attorney General’s Office in September saw him sentenced to four years in prison.

After leaving London in 1988, Dodd was employed as a history teacher at King's College in Auckland.

He went on to be appointed a housemaster and only left in 1994 when a TVNZ 60 Minutes documentary revealed King's had hired Dodd, despite knowing of a complaint of a sexual nature.

Since his sentencing in September, former King's College students have come forward alleging Dodd watched them while they showered. One has called for an inquiry into King’s employment of Dodd and others have gone to the police.

MET Police/Supplied Paul Dodd, now 64, worked as a history teacher and rugby coach at King’s College.

King's College headmaster Simon Lamb has said former students have told the school they were abused by Dodd.

“They have related acts of abuse or voyeurism involving Mr Dodd during his time at King’s that were completely unacceptable for a person in a position of trust.”

Stuff has now learnt that Dodd and his wife were back in New Zealand as recently as February 2022.

During their stay, the couple visited private Hamilton school, Southwell. Dodd's wife, Diana Dodd, is the granddaughter of the school’s first headmaster.

A photo of the couple smiling at the camera was included in a July 2022 school newsletter online. Diana Dodd is holding a bouquet of flowers.

In a statement, Southwell headmaster Jason Speedy said Diana Dodd asked to visit the school.

"The school agreed to the visit and both Diana and her husband spent around one hour on a staff-guided tour of the campus."

He said Dodd had no connection to the school.

“The school has received no complaints from the community in regard to Paul Dodd.”

Speedy said the school had not said anything to parents about Dodd’s visit.

Asked if the couple would be welcome back, Speedy said “Diana Dodd would be welcome back at Southwell”.

Lamb said he had not been aware of the Dodds’ visit to New Zealand in 2022. Diana Dodd also taught at King’s but the couple did not visit.

