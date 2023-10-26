Damaged police cars towed away as Palmerston North street cordoned off

Two police cars are towed from the scene on Karamea Cres.

Police are saying little about an incident in Palmerston North that left their vehicles damaged and needing a tow.

Police blocked off a residential street and surrounded a home on Karamea Cres about midday after an incident on Thursday.

Several officers could be seen outside the house after cordons were set up on nearby streets.

A police media spokesperson initially said the incident was a breach of the peace, and “not a lot of information [was] currently available”.

But in an update at 5pm a spokesperson said police were there to arrest someone with a “warrant for breaching their conditions”.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Police were at the scene for more than an hour and the road was closed.

”The street was blocked by attending police for a time, but the person was taken safely into custody.”

A 34-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Friday, they said.

A woman who attempted to drive through the scene said she was turned around after seeing many police on the street.

She heard a loud bang before seeing a blue car “all smashed up” in a driveway.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff A blue Subaru, which was seen sitting in the driveway of the Karamea Cres home, had significant damage.

That vehicle, a blue Subaru, which was significantly damaged at the rear, was towed from the scene.

Two police cars with damage to their front were also taken away on tow trucks.

Police did not answer questions from Stuff about whether the Subaru and police cars were involved in a crash.

People outside the home also gestured to media at the scene, who were told by an officer to stay off the road as “it was not safe”.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Cordons were put up around the area as police arrested a 34-year-old man.

A neighbour said their family also heard a loud bang, but they did not know what happened.

Police also attended a separate incident on Coventry St at about 3pm.

Several officers, in uniform and plain clothing, could be seen on the road near its intersection with Farnham Ave and Hull Pl.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Traffic is let through on Coventry St as police wait for a tow truck to arrive.

They appeared to be interested in a grey Honda Accord that was towed from the scene.

The spokesperson said police stopped a car of interest and a vehicle was impounded.

“Two people were arrested for obstructing police.”