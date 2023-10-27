Auckland man arrested at Nelson Airport with 1kg of suspected meth

An Auckland man has been arrested after bringing suspected meth into Nelson on Thursday night. (File photo)

Nelson police have arrested an Auckland man in possession of a kilogram of crystalline powder, believed to be methamphetamine.

The 36-year-old man was getting off a late flight from Auckland on Thursday when he was taken into custody at 10pm.

Detective Inspector Lex Bruning said police understood the meth was destined to be sold in the Tasman area.

The man has been charged with possession for the supply of methamphetamine/amphetamine and was due to appear in Nelson District Court on Friday.

Bruning said they were committed to investigating individuals who cause harm to the community through the distribution of drugs.

“The supply and distribution of drugs targets vulnerable members of the community and police will continue to work to disrupt that supply and reduce the harm within our communities.”

Anyone that is struggling with drug use or has an addiction is “urged” to reach out and “get help”.

Police want to support people looking to get help, and Bruning said they can contact Addiction Services on (03) 546-19994.

Likewise, if anyone has any information regarding the distribution of controlled drugs they can contact the police in confidence on 105 if it has happened or 111 if it is happening right now.