Fake $74,000 insurance claim for 'stolen' horse float and Ford Ranger

The horse float that was falsely reported stolen by its owner, Hastings man Michael Peryer.

A man's false bid for a $74,750 insurance payout for a Ford Ranger and a horse float, which he claimed were stolen, has failed in dramatic fashion, with a judge finding elements of his story “totally lacking in any credibility”.

Michael Peryer, 40, entered the Hastings Police Station on May 16 last year to report the theft of his 2018 Ford Ranger and his brand-new Premium horse float from a rural property south of the city. The next day he lodged a $74,750 insurance claim for both vehicles.

Peryer told police that he only had one key for the Ford Ranger, which had the horse float attached to it, and he didn’t know how anyone could have started it without the key which he had on him at the time of the theft.

The theft was investigated by Senior Constable Pehi Potaka, who made enquiries with Ford New Zealand and learnt that the Ranger had a passive anti-theft system that meant it couldn't be started without the programmed key.

Potaka also spoke to the car yard that sold the Ranger to Peryer in April 2021, and confirmed that the vehicle had been sold with two keys.

Supplied The 2018 Ford Ranger that Michael Peryer falsely claimed had been stolen.

Investigating further, Potaka discovered footage from Automatic Plate Recognition Cameras that showed another Ford Ranger owned by Peryer towing what appeared to be a Premium Horse float that appeared identical to the one reported stolen, but with different registration plates.

When Potaka asked Peryer about this other horse float, Peryer said he had seen it in a paddock while driving somewhere up north and bought it for $20,000 cash, which he had on him at the time.

Peryer said he couldn’t remember exactly where he bought it, but said the seller removed the registration plates before selling it, and he later registered it with new plates.

He told Potaka it was definitely not the same trailer as the one he claimed had been stolen.

Potaka formed the view that Peryer’s burglary claim was false. Peryer was charged with making a false statement and two charges of dishonestly using a document for pecuniary advantage.

Supplied The Ford Ranger was used by Michael Peryer and his A4Dibble business.

Peryer denied the charges and stood trial before Judge Richard Earwaker in Napier District Court last month. The judge delivered his decision – guilty on all three charges – on Friday.

The trial heard evidence from the owner of Premium Horse Floats, Thomas Mitchell, who sold the horse float to Peryer for $36,000 in April 2022.

Mitchell was able to identify numerous unique features on the horse float that Peryer claimed to have bought in the paddock, and Mitchell told the court he was “100% certain” the trailers were one and the same.

The trial also heard from field service engineer for Ford Motor Company, Tung King, who said there was no way the Ranger could have been started without the programmed key, and the only way it could have been stolen was to damage the ignition barrel, so the steering wheel could be turned, and the vehicle put in neutral and towed away.

Stuff Judge Richard Earwaker’s decision was delivered in Hastings District Court on Friday. (File photo)

Peryer gave evidence at the trial, in which he maintained that there were two separate horse floats.

Judge Earwaker disagreed, and found that Peryer had been lying when he said the vehicles were stolen.

The judge said he was satisfied that there had never been two horse floats and that Peryer’s explanation was a “total fabrication”.

He said Peryer’s claim that he’d purchased the other horse float “from an unknown person at an unknown location up north, for $20,000 cash he just happened to have with him is totally lacking in any credibility”.

Judge Earwaker said he was equally satisfied the Ford Ranger had not been stolen, and he didn’t accept Peryer’s evidence that he only received one key when buying it.

“The clear inference is that [Peryer] has enabled the disposal of that vehicle using the second key which he claimed to have never received, but which the evidence satisfies me he did,” Earwaker said.

He said Peryer’s statement to police that the vehicles had been stolen was false, and his claims to the insurance company were dishonest.

Peryer will be sentenced next month.