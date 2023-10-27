Homicide investigation launched following 'suspicious' house fire

Police have launched a homicide investigation following what they deemed to be a “suspicious” house fire in Waitaanga on Wednesday October 12.

Police have launched a homicide investigation following what they deemed to be a “suspicious” house fire in Waitaanga on Wednesday, October 12.

Emergency services were called to the residential address on Waitaanga Road, around 8am on Wednesday 12 October.

Waitaanga is approximately 34km west of Taumaranui.

A post-mortem examination has been completed and police are now treating the death as suspicious.

Police are still working to formally identify the person.

“We know this will be of concern to people in Waitaanga and Police have had an increased presence in the area as the investigation progresses,” Central District Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said.

Police want anyone with information to get in contact.