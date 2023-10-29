Man in critical condition after being stabbed in an Invercargill home

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (file photo).

A man has been left in a critical condition after being stabbed at a house in Invercargill.

Police were called to a property on Dunns Rd, Otatara at about 7am on Sunday.

The man was flown to Dunedin Hospital after the stabbing and remains in a critical condition, police said.

Do you know more? Email newsroom@stuff.co.nz

A 23-year-old woman had been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“A scene guard remains in place until at least tomorrow, while a scene examination takes place.”