Husband woke to find armed police in his home and his wife shot dead

Meliame Fisi'ihoi was shot in her home after hearing a noise and going to the window to investigate.

When construction worker Manase Fisi’ihoi went to bed after a long day, he left his wife of 31 years watching television in the living room.

In the early hours of January 15, 2020, he woke to find armed police in their Māngere home, calling out.

The High Court in Auckland has heard how his wife, Meliame Fisi’ihoi was found, lying face down on the sofa after being shot in the face at close range.

Brothers Viliami and Falala’anga Momooni Iongi, together with their cousin Manu Iongi, are jointly charged with her murder.

Viliami and Falala’anga Iongi are also charged with another shooting a month earlier, that left a man with serious injuries to his abdomen.

The three have pleaded not guilty to all charges and are on trial.

David White/Stuff Armed police at the cordon on Calthorp Close, MÄngere.

Manase Fisi’ihoi’s statement to the police was read on Tuesday. He told the police how he and his wife had six children and had been living in New Zealand since the mid 1980s.

They bought the house at 73 Calthorp Close in Māngere in 2006 and had a “wonderful time” together, bringing up their children.

Meliame Fisi’ihoi was a dedicated worker at an airport car parking company and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He said on the night of January 14, 2020, the family had dinner together. He recalled lots of laughter and everyone had a good time.

Manase Fisi’ihoi said sometimes his wife would stay up late, watching television.

He woke in the early hours to three loud knocks and a man calling out “Anyone inside the room?” He woke to find armed police officers in his house.

“[The officer] asked if I had heard a loud bang, I said: ‘No’.”

He said a police officer later told him his wife had died but did not tell him how.

Meliame’s elderly father, Sepeti Finau, had also been asleep and only woke to the banging and shouting of the police officers.

One of the first officers on the scene was Sergeant Benjamin Guptill. He told the court the police helicopter Eagle used their infrared cameras and reported no movement in the house.

He and other officers armed themselves before approaching the house.

The house backs on to Māngere Centre Park and Guptill sent two officers to the park to get a good view of the back of the property.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police at the scene of the shooting on Calthorp Close in January 2020

He stationed other officers to cover the driveway and a sleep-out while he and another officer approached the front door.

Using his torch, he scanned the front of the house and could see a hole in a front window, “approximately the size of a cricket ball”. The other officer was the first to spot blood around the broken glass.

“I looked closer... I could see a hand and an arm... So I banged on the window and called out at that person.”

There was no response.

Guptill and the other officer headed around the back of the house and found the back door unlocked. He knocked again and called out before going inside.

They made their way into the lounge where they found Meliame Fisi’ihoi lying facedown on the sofa with blood around her head.

She did not have a pulse.

Earlier, the court heard from various neighbours in and around Calthorp Close.

Alfred Lilo was watching a film at about 2:45am when he heard a “a very loud sound” and thought while it could be fireworks, he was pretty sure it was a gunshot.

“Intuition maybe,” he told Crown prosecutor Natalie Walker.

He also heard a car door slam and the car driving off at speed. He said only six weeks before there had been another shooting at the neighbours.

Lilo’s 111 call was played to the court. In it he told the calltaker that the shot sounded like it came from a 9mm pistol.

The call-taker asked how he knew it was a pistol. Lilo told her “I’ve seen and I’ve carried a few.”

Under cross-examination from Manu Iongi’s lawyer Katie Hogan, Lilo confirmed he had no idea what a pistol shot sounded like but told the 111 caller something different “to sound cool, to sound like I knew what I was talking about... To sound like... that I was dangerous.”

He told Hogan he had never carried a gun in his life.

Another neighbour, Piki Te Ora Williams, was playing fortnite on his playstation with his headphones on when he heard a loud bang. He paused his game and saw the time displayed on the screen as 2:42am, a key timing for detectives who later had to trawl through CCTV footage.

Williams went outside to investigate but didn’t see anything.

Statements from a 12-year-old and young teenager were also read to the court. They were watching a movie on a phone in their living room when they heard a “big bang”.

“I wanted to look out the window, but I was scared.”

She said she heard a man say “hurry up” before two car doors slammed.

The young woman woke her cousins in the room before waking her aunty. None of them believed her.

The trial, before Justice Grant Powell and a jury, is due to hear evidence from 82 witnesses and has been set down for six weeks.