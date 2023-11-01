Queen St homicide: Alleged accomplice appears in court, murder-accused still on the run

Police continue to hunt for Dariush Talagi, 24, but Tiari Boon-Harris has since been arrested. (Composite image)

The woman charged with being an accessory after the alleged murder of Sione Tuuholoaki​ on Auckland’s Queen St in August has appeared in court.

Tiari Andre Boon-Harris was arrested on October 7, while the alleged killer, Dariush Talagi, is still on the run from police, 90 days after Tuuholoaki was fatally shot.

Tuuholoaki died in hospital after what police described as a small group fight on the corner of Queen St and Fort St shortly before midnight on August 3.

Boon-Harris appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where she entered a not guilty plea through her lawyer Adam Holland.

Justice Mark Woolford set a trial date for February 2025.

Supplied Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, died after being shot on Queen St.

It is alleged Talagi, 24, pulled a gun during the fight, firing at least four shots, hitting one victim in the head and another in the abdomen.

He then fled on a Lime e-scooter.

Detective senior sergeant Craig Bolton said police are committed to finding Talagi, who is facing a charge of murder.

It is believed Talagi may have changed his appearance to evade capture.

“We continue to remind any associates that we are still looking into, and following up, information that is being provided to us.”

“Anyone found to be aiding or assisting Talagi to evade police in any way, may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact.”

Talagi is considered dangerous and should not be approached, Bolton said. Anyone who sees him should phone police on 111.

Additional information can be provided at police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 230804/3399.