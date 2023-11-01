Former police inspector throttled his partner and got her to file false court docs

Former police inspector Lui Alofa and his lawyer Sue Gray leaving the Auckland District Court at an earlier appearance.

A former police inspector who throttled his partner and assaulted her in her bedroom later convinced her to swear a false affidavit in an effort to beat the charges.

Lui Alofa appeared at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to 9 months home detention, having earlier been found guilty of strangulation and assaulting someone in a family relationship.

The 59-year-old’s former partner told the court she could not describe the terror she felt when Alofa attacked her.

“At one point, I respected you – not because of your community spirit and you being a family man – but because you were an Inspector in the police.”

She said Alofa’s treatment of her included calling her derogatory names and cutting her off from friends and family. She said she took her power back after the attack.

“I have survived you and your devious nature and I wake every day happy."

Alofa left the police in 2016 after more than 25 years of service.

Four years later, he was charged with strangling his on-again, off-again partner in her bedroom.

Judge Stephen Bonnar presided over Alofa’s trial in May and found him guilty.

In his written reasons, explaining why he found Alofa guilty, the Judge said Alofa and his partner had been drinking at Alofa’s cousin’s New Year’s Eve party on December 31, 2020. The pair left shortly after midnight.

They got into a taxi and headed to the woman’s home in West Auckland.

What exactly happened in the taxi is disputed, but during the trip the woman asked the driver to pull over, so she could get out.

Alofa stayed in the cab and continued on to the woman’s home. The woman got another cab and got there soon after.

In court on Wednesday, Judge Bonnar said the pair were in the woman’s bedroom but Alofa prevented the woman from leaving.

The former police officer held up his fist and grabbed the woman by the hair, forcing her to the ground. He then throttled her.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Auckland District Court where former police inspector Lui Alofa was sentenced on Wednesday.

Judge Bonnar said the woman begged Alofa to stop as she struggled to breathe.

“[The charge] involves the control of another person,” he told Alofa, “and the infliction of terror on another person... There can be nothing more terrifying as the feeling that you are unable to breathe,” Judge Bonnar said.

The woman ran bare foot to a neighbour for help. The neighbour said the woman was crying and upset, and she could see red marks on her neck, consistent with finger marks.

She also had bruises on her back and leg and a lump on her elbow.

The woman later told police that in the days following the attack and Alofa’s arrest, Alofa approached her through a family member and the pair met.

Alofa drafted text messages on her phone which she sent to the police. Alofa also drafted an email for her to send. The messages asked the police to withdraw the charges.

Judge Bonnar said Alofa also wrote an affidavit, sworn in the woman’s name, saying the allegations were untrue. The affidavit was filed in court, but the police stood strong and continued with the case.

In his reasons for finding Alofa guilty, Judge Bonnar said he “did not find Mr Alofa’s evidence to be compelling or credible.”

The judge said Alofa told the court he was unfamiliar with affidavits, despite working as a police prosecutor at the Waitakere District Court for four years.

At Alofa’s sentencing, his lawyer Sue Gray said her client had now enroled in a stopping violence programme, and he was “sincerely remorseful”.

Gray said he had made a voluntary reparation payment of $3,500 to the woman. She said Alofa had been sober for two years and had recently obtained a law degree and works as a clerk for an immigration lawyer.

Judge Bonnar acknowledged Alofa had taken part in Ifoga (a traditional apology ceremony) but only with his own family – not the survivor of his offending.

He also pointed to a report written by a probation officer in which Alofa emphasised the effects of his offending on his family – not his survivor.

“You went so far as to tell the probation officer that you had forgiven [the woman]. There’s nothing for you to forgive her for. If there is any forgiveness in this case, it would be for [the woman] to forgive you.”

Judge Bonnar took time off Alofa’s sentence for his efforts at rehabilitation and his emotional harm payment. He told Alofa that he hoped he would one day be a productive member of the community again.

Julian Raethel/Stuff Lui Alofa held the rank of Inspector in 2013 when he was awarded the Long Service medal after 21 years in the police.

Alofa held senior roles at Police National Headquarters in Wellington, including the national strategic advisor to the Commissioner.

Earlier in his career, Alofa investigated high-profile murders and other serious crime.

In 2001, Alofa stood up to Human Rights Commissioner Ella Henry after Henry accused a Constable of racism.

The Constable had issued Henry’s partner a ticket after he ran a red light.

Alofa, then a West Auckland sergeant, complained. He labelled Henry’s actions "inappropriate and unconstitutional" behaviour.

Alofa and the junior officer received death threats.

In 2013, he was awarded the long service and good conduct medal.

After being charged in 2020, Alofa fought to keep his name secret for 17 months, appealing to the High Court in Auckland.

Both bids for name suppression were opposed by Stuff. The appeal was also opposed by the Crown.

