Young man who took part in violent carjacking sentenced to home detention

Police attended a crash in Palmerston North's Ruahine St following the double carjacking in the city in January. (file photo).

A property frequented by gangs and police is now being supported by the Department of Corrections as a suitable address for home detention, a court has heard.

Tyson Dre Ruffus Rimene, 20, appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday for sentencing on nine charges relating to four incidents, including a violent carjacking in January 2023.

He and three others, all members of the Nomads gang, stole three vehicles (one at knifepoint) and led police on a chase across Manawatū.

He was also found with two guns – both modified – and ammunition at his home address on Maxwells Line while on bail.

But defence lawyer Tim Hesketh said Rimene’s mother had moved down from Hamilton and was staying near the address.

SUPPLIED Police arrest a person near the scene of where a car crashed after a police chase in Palmerston North on Friday.

She had been “working with police” to move people on from the property.

Addressing Judge Bruce Northwood, she said her son now had his own room and she was determined to see the house become a family home.

She was visiting “daily” and wanted to support her son.

Hesketh said his client had not offended since January and the Maxwells Line home was being put forward as a suitable address for home detention.

Previously, “Corrections wouldn’t go there” but were now supporting it as an appropriate address, he said.

His client had also engaged with a local trust, and it had written a letter in support of his rehabilitative efforts.

The court heard Rimene was also looking for work.

The carjacking involved “serious offending” and began when police noticed a person of interest speeding on State Highway 57 at Aokautere about 7.20am on January 27.

Stuff The Nomads are often seen at the home on Maxwells Line but they “are being moved on”.

The driver refused to stop and was spotted 10 minutes later. Road spikes were deployed and the car was spiked by police near Ashhurst. It stopped on SH3, near Hacketts Rd.

The men stopped motorists on the highway and took two vehicles, injuring one person.

On charges of disorderly behaviour, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon, threatening to kill and shoplifting, Rimene was sentenced to 10.5 months’ home detention.

Northwood also imposed judicial monitoring, an additional sentence that could be added when home detention or intensive supervision was imposed.

That meant a probation officer would write to the judge in three months letting him know how Rimene was progressing with his sentence.

“I am really interested to see how you go,” Northwood said.