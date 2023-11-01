CCTV shown at inquest shows AOS clearing Al Noor mosque after attacks

CCTV from the front door of the Al Noor mosque shows the first AOS team leaving after clearing the building. Police re-entered the mosque with St John paramedics nine minutes later.

CCTV footage captured at the front door of the Al Noor mosque shows the moments members of the Armed Offenders Squad cleared the building following the attacks in Christchurch.

While they had cleared the mosque and deemed it safe by 2.06pm, it would be another nine minutes before emergency services entered to treat seriously injured worshippers inside.

The footage, which was played at the first phase coronial inquest into the attacks on Wednesday, showed St John paramedics being escorted by four armed police officers into the mosque at 2.15pm. Officers could seen cautiously approaching the front door with their weapons drawn, before entering.

The first paramedics entered the mosque on Deans Ave roughly half an hour after terrorist Brenton Tarrant had left at 1.45pm on March 15, 2019. Fifty-one people were killed and 40 others injured in the attacks.

You can follow full coverage of the inquest on The Press.