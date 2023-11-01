Elderly man admits killing wife at Mount Maunganui retirement village
An 80-year-old man has admitted killing his 78-year-old wife in a retirement village in Mount Maunganui.
John Alfred Salter appeared at the Tauranga High Court on Wednesday where he entered a guilty plea to murdering his wife Jean, his lawyer Tony Rickard-Simms confirmed to Stuff.
Police were called to Bayswater retirement village at 6.55pm where they found the body of Jean Salter on October 8.
Metlifecare, which own the Bayswater village, was helping police with its investigation.
“This is an extremely sad incident, and we extend our sincere condolences to the families of the individuals involved. We are providing support to our other residents and staff who knew them and have engaged Victim Support to assist,” a Metlifecare spokesperson said.
The village, across the road from the beach, is set on 21 acres and offers independent living in apartments in villas.
Rickard-Simms told Stuff John Salter had been remanded in custody to appear for sentencing in February.
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.