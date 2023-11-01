Elderly man admits killing wife at Mount Maunganui retirement village

Jean Salter was found dead at the Bayswater retirement village on October 8.

An 80-year-old man has admitted killing his 78-year-old wife in a retirement village in Mount Maunganui.

John Alfred Salter appeared at the Tauranga High Court on Wednesday where he entered a guilty plea to murdering his wife Jean, his lawyer Tony Rickard-Simms confirmed to Stuff.

Police were called to Bayswater retirement village at 6.55pm where they found the body of Jean Salter on October 8.

Metlifecare, which own the Bayswater village, was helping police with its investigation.

“This is an extremely sad incident, and we extend our sincere condolences to the families of the individuals involved. We are providing support to our other residents and staff who knew them and have engaged Victim Support to assist,” a Metlifecare spokesperson said.

The village, across the road from the beach, is set on 21 acres and offers independent living in apartments in villas.

Rickard-Simms told Stuff John Salter had been remanded in custody to appear for sentencing in February.

