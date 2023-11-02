Police seek woman in relation to hit-and-run that crushed woman against tree

Police are seeking a woman in relation to a hit-and-run that saw a woman critically injured when she was crushed against a tree on her front yard in Napier.

About 6pm on Thursday October 26, the woman was in the front yard of a Wyatt Avenue address when a Mazda Astina struck her, pushing her into a tree.

The victim was transferred to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s intensive care unit in a critical condition. She remains in a serious but stable condition.

The vehicle left the scene but was recovered from nearby Dockery Avenue.

Police believed the Mazda was involved in a collision with a vehicle parked on Wyatt Street and another on Roberts Terrace in the moments before the woman was struck.

Police and the Serious Crash Unit are investigating the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or has surveillance cameras that overlook any of the streets involved.

On Wednesday police said they had a warrant to arrest Nastashia Edwards in relation to the incident.

“We believe Ms Edwards can help us understand the events that led to the victim receiving life-threatening injuries,” said acting detective sergeant Dominic Brown said.

Information can be provided via 105, referencing the event number 231026/8591.