Cousins turn up with gun minutes after grandmother shot in the face, court told

Meliame Fisi'ihoi was shot in her home after hearing a noise and going to the window to investigate.

A man says he was visited by three of his cousins who asked him to hide a gun for them which they described as “hot” – just minutes after a grandmother was shot at point-blank range in her living room.

Brothers Viliami and Falala Iongi, together with their cousin Manu Iongi, are jointly charged with murdering Meliame Fisi’ihoi in January 2020.

Viliami and Falala Iongi are also charged with another shooting, a month earlier, that left a man with serious injuries to his abdomen.

The three have pleaded not guilty to all charges and are on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

Havea Iongi is a cousin of the three men charged with murder. The Solicitor General has granted him immunity from prosecution, provided he gives evidence and tells the truth.

Appearing by audio-visual link from an unknown location, Havea told the court on Thursday that he was asleep and in bed at about 3am on the morning of January 15, 2020 when there was a knock at the door.

He could see his cousin Viliami outside, waiving and beckoning him to come out. Two other cousins – Falala and Manu – were also outside, sitting in Falala’s black BMW.

“[Falala] said could I hold something for him... I said: ‘Yes’ and [Falala] passed me a firearm,” Havea said.

The sawn-off shotgun was wrapped in a towel but he knew what it was by its shape.

“He said just to be careful because it was hot,” Havea said.

He said his cousin also warned him that there was “meakai” in the package. The Tongan word directly translates to “food” but in the context of a gun, it is a reference to ammunition.

He described his cousin Manu as quiet “and a bit wierd” and Manu and Viliami were crouching down in their seats, “hiding”.

Falala, whose nickname is ‘Anga (Shark) appeared “like he was in a hurry”. He sat in the driver’s seat and constantly checked the rear-view mirror.

“Sort of like someone was following them.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police at the scene of the shooting on Calthorp Close in January 2020

Havea said his cousins didn’t hang around and he went back inside the house, carrying the gun in a towel. He went into the laundry where the access to the ceiling is and hid the gun in the roof cavity before going back to bed.

Havea told the court his partner asked what his cousins wanted and when he told her they had given him a package, she “wasn’t happy”.

“She just told me to get rid of it,” Havea said.

He was only asleep for a few hours before a friend known only as “Black” turned up. “He usually just comes over.”

When Havea told him of his cousin’s early morning visit, “Black” gave him the same advice: “Get rid of it”.

Later that morning, his partner saw a post on social media, referring to a shooting overnight.

“She reckons they’ve got something to do with it ... That they’re involved,” Havea said, referring to his cousins.

David White/Stuff Armed police at the cordon on Calthorp Close, MÄngere.

He sent a message to his cousin along the lines of “Toko [brother] are you going to come pick up your stuff?”

His cousin replied that he could keep the “watch” – code for the gun – but Havea didn’t want it and his cousin Manu turned up a short time later.

Havea said as he pulled the package out of the ceiling, a shotgun shell and other ammunition spilled from the package.

Crown prosecutor Natalie Walker asked why he wanted to get rid of the gun.

“I was just, I don’t know...”

Walker asked if he was scared for his partner and her young children.

“Yeah, it always goes through my mind.”

In the coming months he was spoken to twice by the police, in relation to an allegation of wilful damage of a neibour’s property. Both times the shooting came up but Havea made no mention of the gun.

“I just didn’t want anything to do with it. I didn’t want anyone getting into trouble or anyone getting hurt,” Havea told the court.

During the investigation, the police were intercepting Havea’s phone calls. A recording of a call between Havea and Falala in July 2020, six months after the shooting, has been played to the court.

In the call, Havea told Falala the police “reckon they got you”. Falala laughed before Havea went on: “And then I go: ‘Aye, why haven’t you’s arrested him then?” Falala laughed again.

Havea continued recounting his conversation to the police. “You’s aint got shit, cause if you’s got it, you wouldn’t be here questioning me about stuff, aye?”

Falala responded: “They all shit Gee. I don’t know what they’re trying to pin, pin crimes on me. I ain’t got nothing to do with that shit.”

In a second call, five months later, Havea told his partner he had spoken to the police about the gun. She asked him what she was meant to tell the police.

Havea responded: “Just say everything, tell them the truth.”