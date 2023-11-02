'You took advantage of me': Man jailed for 7 years for abuse of young girls

David Bruce Hodgetts still denies the crimes against three young girls.

A Rangitīkei man who continues to deny sexually abusing young girls has been jailed for seven years.

David Bruce Hodgetts, 53, appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday for sentencing after a jury earlier found him guilty of charges including unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.

The offending began when Hodgetts was around 38 years of age and involved three girls who stayed over at his house and slept in his bed.

Now adults, the women, whose names were suppressed, shared with the court the lasting impact the incidents had had on them.

The first girl stayed over many nights from the age of 9, before eventually moving in with him.

Reading from her victim impact statement, the woman said Hodgetts’ actions had left her feeling isolated and alone.

The abuse impacted her relationships, “my family and my children’s future”.

“You took advantage of me and the young child I was.”

She said she saw him as a parental figure, but now sat and cried, wondering why he abused her.

“I will protect my children and do so much more than you should have ... I will protect them from people like you.”

The offending included inappropriate touching and sexual violation on multiple occasions.

Another woman, who was 11 when the abuse started, said the effect it had on her was “immeasurable”.

She now suffered from panic attacks, insomnia and flashbacks.

To describe her pain and suffering would be like dropping a “stone in the ocean” and seeing the endless ripple effect, she said.

But she wanted him to know she was a “survivor”, not a victim, and she would not let such a “horrible crime” take another “second of my life”.

A statement was read on behalf of another victim who was 13 at the time of the abuse.

She said it had “deeply affected” her life and she had constant nightmares.

She experienced sleep paralysis and saw “horrifying images” that haunted her, and found it difficult to focus on daily tasks.

She also suffered from anxiety and depression.

Hodgetts did not look at the women or show any emotion as the statements were read, but Judge Stephanie Edwards commended their “bravery”.

She said it was not easy talking about such “immensely personal and private” matters.

“It should be clear to you the psychological harm you have caused them is immense and ongoing.”

She set a starting point of eight years’ imprisonment but allowed a discount for Hodgett’s previous good record.

She did not allow a discount for remorse as Hodgetts still “firmly” denied the offending and the “blaming of victims in some respects” meant there was also no discount for his prospects of rehabilitation.