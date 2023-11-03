Two in court charged with robbing Diamonds on Richmond at gunpoint

Two men are due to appear at the Manukau District Court on Friday, charged with robbing a Grey Lynn diamond jewellery shop

Two men have been charged with robbing a Grey Lynn jewellery shop of $230,000 worth of diamond rings and other jewellery.

Court documents show police allege the 26 and 27 year-old were armed with an airgun when they went to Diamonds on Richmond in Grey Lynn on August 18.

The pair are due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday.

At the time of the robbery, a police spokesperson said the robbery happened just after 4pm.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area and has since been found abandoned in a car park in Ponsonby.