Couple speak of aftermath of 'horrific' crash after dangerous driver jailed for 2 years

The couple hit a ute driven by Jade Howe because he failed to stop as he went through the intersection.

A man who failed to stop as he drove through a dangerous intersection near Palmerston North caused a “horrific” crash that has left two people with lasting injuries.

The older couple spent two weeks in hospital with significant injuries, including broken ribs and ankles, a broken sternum and a dislocated thumb.

On July 11, 2022, Kelvin Milne, 85, was driving his car north on Rangitīkei Line at 83kph, with his partner, Bernice Southey, 78.

As he approached the intersection with Flygers Line he smashed straight into the side of a black ute that had failed to give way.

Footage of the crash showed their vehicle spinning around violently as the ute was shunted into a drain and debris flew across the road.

Supplied Stills from the dashcam footage show the black ute and car colliding.

Its driver, Jade Howe, appeared from his crashed car, but did not check on the couple.

Instead, he turned and ran back to his vehicle, but within seconds, police were on the scene and he reappeared, the footage showed.

This week, Howe was sentenced to two years and one month imprisonment for dangerous driving causing injury to two people, and two separate incidents involving a police chase and the strangulation of his former partner.

In the Palmerston North District Court, Milne and his partner were prepared to tell Howe of the devastation his actions caused.

But as Milne got up to read their victim impact statement, he asked the judge if she had seen dashcam footage of the crash.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Police were at the scene on Flygers and Rangitikei lines within seconds. (file photo)

He said he was critical of the police investigation because they had not put it forward as evidence, and he believed legislation allowed him to present it as part of his statement.

“It is the best evidence ... I wanted the judge to see the seriousness of his actions.”

But Judge Jill Moss said she was not willing to view the recording as it was not required for sentencing.

The facts of what occurred had already been determined, including that Howe was responsible.

It was not the place of the court to find “retribution” for victims or “restore their position”, she said, and her task was to sentence Howe for his actions on that day.

Milne was visibly upset and sought advice from Southey who was seated in the public gallery.

“I feel I’ve wasted my time,” he said.

Supplied Debris flies off the back of the ute as it is pushed into the ditch.

He provided a copy of his statement to the media and then he and Southey left the courtroom without reading it.

The statement said they had suffered significantly, emotionally and financially, and Southey, who was a well-known judge in the equestrian industry, had only just returned to the job she loved.

After their release from hospital, they had to make “painful” journeys back to Palmerston North from their home in the Wairarapa for treatment and Milne may still need further surgery on his ankle.

They had little support at the time as visitors were restricted because of the risk of Covid-19, and they had to rely on others to get them to appointments and for help with meals.

Their car was “written off” and they were upset Howe “showed no remorse”.

“He did not approach or speak to us at the scene, and has made no contact with us as to our wellbeing.

“The reason we are here today is because we survived that horrific crash.”

In court, it was noted Howe had asked for the opportunity to apologise in person, and as the couple walked out he said “I’m sorry” from the dock.

When deciding his sentence, Moss referred to a troubled background and an addiction to methamphetamine.

But there had been opportunities to turn that around and the incident involving his former partner was in front of his children.

She reminded him of the effects that could have on young people and noted the number of homicides in New Zealand precipitated by strangulation.

Howe asked her to reconsider the sentence and take just one month off so he could apply for home detention.

“I just want a chance,” he said.

But Moss said that was not possible, and it could not be underestimated the “profound” impact the crash had on the couple’s lives.

It was also evident he hadn’t “learnt his lesson” in that incident as he went on to be involved in the police chase.

He had already spent a significant amount of time in custody, and would soon be eligible for parole.