Extended supervision order for man who kidnapped and abused school girl

A sex offender who abducted a 5-year-old girl off the street and indecently assaulted her may soon be released from prison but will be subject to an extended supervision order.

Brendan Paul Henson appeared in the High Court at Whanganui this week as the Department of Corrections sought the order for five years.

Justice Paul Radich said he was satisfied all statutory “tests” had been met and he would make an order granting the application.

Standard conditions would apply, which included not making contact with his victim, but the rest would be determined at a later date by the New Zealand Parole Board.

Defence lawyer Debbie Goodlet had no objections to the order being imposed but wanted to reiterate, for “Henson’s benefit”, that she had highlighted in her submissions his “focus and motivation for treatment” and his engagement with a psychiatrist.

A comprehensive safety plan for his release had also been completed.

Radich said a written decision outlining the reasons why he granted the order would be released soon.

Henson first indecently assaulted the young girl on February 10, 2016 by sitting next to her at a park and touching her leg. The girl’s sister intervened, and they ran home.

Then, as the girl walked to school on February 12, he put her in his car and drove her out of the city and again assaulted her.

Police mounted a large-scale search, and after about two hours, he returned to Palmerston North and dropped the girl off near Hind Pl where she was found by a local resident.

For his crimes, he was sentenced to eight years in prison with a minimum non-parole period of five years.

He had pleaded guilty to three charges – one of abducting a child under 12 for the purpose of sexual connection and two of indecent assault.

And, it was not the first time he had offended in such a way.

At his sentencing, the judge revealed he had also abused a young girl in Western Australia in 1991, for which he was jailed for one year and three months. This was reduced to 10 months’ for time served.

He told the parole board in 2021 he was young at the time, and it did not involve abduction.

“It was called indecent dealing ... I was 19, I think, 20, maybe.”

Henson has already served the minimum term for his latest offending, but parole was declined at an earlier hearing in May.

His sentence finishes in February.

