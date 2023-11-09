Businessmen have convictions quashed in relation to unlawful donations to National Party

The three Chinese businessmen found guilty of making unlawful donations to the National Party have had their convictions quashed by the Court of Appeal – but the court has still said they deceived the party.

The convictions stemmed from what the Serious Fraud Office said was their role in a strategy that hid the true source of donations to the National Party in 2017 and 2018.

Wealthy businessman Yikun Zhang, who the Crown said at trial was the key orchestrator,​ has had his conviction quashed.

Shijia (Colin) Zheng, who the Crown alleged was the architect of the deception,​ also had his conviction quashed.

His twin, Hengjia (Joe) Zheng​, also had his conviction quashed regarding the donations, but his conviction stood for obstructing a Serious Fraud Office’s investigation.

The Crown’s case at the high-profile trial, which included Jami-Lee Ross as a defendant, was that sham donors were used to disguise the true donor, Zhang.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Yikun Zhang, Shijia (Colin) Zheng and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng had convictions quashed by the Court of Appeal. (File photo)

The trio were charged and convicted of obtaining a benefit by deception under the Crimes Act, which requires the prosecution to prove that the men obtained a benefit through their own deceptive conduct.

“There is no doubt that the National Party Secretary and/or the Electoral Commission were deceived by the appeallants,” the Court of Appeal said.

However, the issue was whether the men obtained a benefit directly or indirectly, within the definition of “obtained” under section 217 of the Crimes Act which states, “Obtain – in relation to any person, means obtain or retain for himself or herself or for any other person.”

The Court of Appeal said the trio’s deceptions caused the National Party detriment in that it was not able to comply with its reporting obligations under the Electoral Act.

However, the Court of Appeal said the Serious Fraud’s Office approach conflates the deception with the benefit, and it fails to acknowledge the law, under which it is clear that for an offence to be committed under the relevant section, the defendant must obtain, either directly or indirectly, a benefit or some other asset of value through deception.

The judgment also said because the money paid to the National Party through deception was, in effect the trio’s own money, it was not possible for the men to personally obtain directly or indirectly any benefit.

“The applicants were divesting themselves of any benefit in this case.”

“Absent any evidence of the appellants obtaining directly or indirectly a benefit, or directing that benefit to someone other than the victim, no conviction was possible in relation to charges 3 and 5.”

Supplied Jami-Lee Ross, former National leader Simon Bridges, Yikun Zhang and Colin Zheng at a Chao Shan General Association of New Zealand meeting. Former National Party MP Ross was acquitted of charges.

The Court of Appeal considered substituting the Crimes Act offences with charges under the Electoral Act, however Katie Hogan, one of the SFO’s lawyer’s, said the SFO was not asking to substitute the convictions.

“And in any event, the SFO candidly acknowledged that it was vexed by the lack of connection between the conduct in this case and the offence provisions in the Electoral Act,” the judgment said.

In relation to Joe Zheng’s conviction for lying to the SFO about the building contract and the purpose of the funds received in his bank account, Justice Gault was in no doubt he’d lied.

At the Court of Appeal, Joe Zheng argued Justice Gault erred by failing to assess the evidence through this Chinese socio-cultural world view.

It was out of his loyalty to his brother that he followed instructions, Joe Zheng said.

The Court of Appeal appreciated the appeallants were respected leaders of the Chinese Teochew community in Auckland.

“Colin and Joe Zheng came to New Zealand to attend secondary school and have lived, studied and worked in this country for many years. While they undoubtedly value and regularly live by Teochew cultural principles, they will also be familiar with New Zealand cultural norms,” the judgment said.

The Court of Appeal were satisfied the evidence clearly demonstrated Joe Zheng lied to the SFO.

National Party donations

A 2017 donation came after a dinner at Cibo restaurant attended by Jamie-Lee Ross, Zhang and Colin Zheng.

The Crown’s case was at the meeting, it was agreed Zhang would donate $100,000 to National, but it would be broken up into smaller chunks.

The seven people named as the donors were not the true donor, Justice Gault found.

A 2018 donation that Zhang and the Zheng twins were found guilty of making came after a dinner with Ross and former National leader Simon Bridges at Zhang’s home.

A week after that dinner, Bridges saw Zhang at a fundraiser, where the businessman offered a $100,000 donation.

The $100,050 donation came from the proceeds of a wine sale and again it was broken up into smaller chunks.

In September 2018, Zhang was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to New Zealand-China relation and the Chinese community.