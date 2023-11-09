Hori Gage homicide: Police seize vehicle of interest

According to police 26-year-old Hori George was a “young father”.

Police investigating the murder of a Mongrel Mob member who was shot in front of his family have found a vehicle involved in the incident.

Hori Gage, 27, was fatally wounded on the driveway of his Croyden Ave home in Palmerston North on August 6.

Police launched a homicide investigation and on Thursday said they had seized a Nissan Teana in Auckland.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said a number of people were involved in the shooting, which they believed was sparked by an incident at Castle 789 two days prior when a Black Power member was stabbed.

“Investigations have revealed Gage was not involved in the Friday night altercation, rather he is believed to have been targeted due to his involvement with a rival gang.

Supplied Hori Gage, pictured with his whānau.

”Police believe the altercation led to further retaliations, including the murder of Gage.”

He said the Teana had undergone a forensic examination, but they still wanted to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle, with registration number GSA66, in the Manawatū region between August 6-8.

“Police believe this vehicle and its occupants travelled from the Auckland area, and were involved in the aftermath following the Friday night incident.

“Police have received several valuable pieces of information from 105, Crime Stoppers and direct reports, some of which include CCTV footage of the vehicles of interest previously shared and sightings of the vehicles on the day of the murder.”

unknown/Stuff Police are wanting to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle in Highbury area around the time of the shooting. It was found burnt out on Aranui Rd.

Gage was shot while sitting in his vehicle with his partner, Amethyst Tukaki, and their children.

They had arrived home from a family day and Tukaki and their 11-year-old son had attempted to defend Gage during the incident.

They had a firearm pointed at them while the offender escaped in another Nissan Teana.

Tukaki earlier released a statement that said Gage was a father, partner, brother, son, uncle and friend.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff This Subaru station wagon was found with a burnt out car on Aranui Rd shortly after the shooting.

“He is loved by many, and he didn’t deserve any of this.

“His family didn’t deserve to witness this disgusting act of inhumanity.”

She pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

Three other cars, including a Teana found burnt out, a Silver SsangYong Rexton and a Subaru Legacy station wagon, were found on Aranui Rd shortly after the murder and were recovered by police.

Anyone with information should phone police on 105, or visit police.govt.nz/use-105 using file number 230806/2952.

Information can be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.