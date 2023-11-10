'Institutionalised': Mongrel Mob member sees himself as part of the prison 'furniture'

Michael Wahanui will serve six months and three weeks’ home detention after he was found with a sawnoff shotgun and ammunition.

A gang member sees himself as “part of the furniture” in jail because he has done so many stints there, but he is ready to make a change and see how he goes in the community, a court has heard.

Michael Wahanui appeared for sentence in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday on charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The Mongrel Mob member had been in prison so many times it was no longer a punishment or deterrent, his defence lawyer Tim Hesketh said.

“He could do it standing on his head.”

He submitted Wahanui, who was being held in custody, should be given a chance on a community-based sentence such as home detention.

Judge Chris Sygrove said the offending had undertones of gang tensions and occurred after the “murder” of a senior Mob member.

In August, Wahanui and his patched associates were travelling in a vehicle, which was pulled over by police.

A search found a sawnoff shotgun and 12 gauge rounds, and Wahanui “put his hand up” and claimed responsibility.

Sygrove said sawnoff shotguns were often used for “protection up close if someone tries to attack you” and were “very effective” at that.

“That’s why they are sawnoff.”

The police firearms registry, Te Tari Pūreke/Firearms Safety Authority launched on 24 June, 2023.

He said Wahanui had not long been out of prison after serving a 5-year sentence for unrelated offending.

He had gone straight back to “gang life”, which Sygrove said had both its positives and negatives.

“We all know the general public regard it as negative ... I’m not in that camp.”

Sygrove also referred to “carefully written” submissions from Hesketh that said Wahanui had endured hardship as a child.

A probation report also said he had a “brutal” relationship with his father, including “numerous physical altercations involving a weapon”, and had been “chronically” exposed to domestic violence.

Sygrove said Wahanui had become “institutionalised” but there was more to life than jail, which had become “like a second home”.

Wahanui had the support of family, and he told Hesketh they were on the “same page” when it came to the appropriate sentence.

Wahanui would serve six months and three weeks’ home detention at an address in Feilding.

A cultural report was also presented, but police prosecutor Sergeant Ros Humphries questioned its credentials.

She said the organisation that prepared it was a marketing and media company who also did cultural reports for the Department of Corrections.

The report was not signed properly and it did not include the author’s credentials.

“We’re investigating that ... as yet we have not heard back.”

Hesketh said he could “assure” the court the report was genuine, but Sygrove said it was not taken into account any way and would not affect the end sentence.