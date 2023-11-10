Baby Ru homicide: Police track movements of car, ask for public's help

Police Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard provides an update on the investigation into the death of Baby Ru, on November 10, 2023.

Police investigating the death of Baby Ru are focusing efforts on the movements of the car used to drive him to hospital, and are seeking the public's help with that.

The car – a light coloured Nissan Sedan with the licence plate TE6972 – was seen going to Hutt Valley Hospital, Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said. Three people of interest were in the car.

It was driven back to Baby Ru’s home and used to remove items that were important to the homicide investigation, Pritchard said.

Police are putting together a timeline of the car’s whereabouts.

Any member of the public who has seen the car between the morning of 22 October and afternoon of 24 October across the Wellington region has been encouraged to contact police.

”Any sightings at all would be valuable to our investigation,” Pritchard said.

The car has since been seized by police.

David Unwin/The Post A vehicle police are seeking information about in regards to the homicide of Ruthless-Empire.

All injuries to Baby Ru were to his head and were severe, Pritchard said.

“This poor child suffered a violent death.”

Police believe the injures were intentional and could have been caused by a weapon or by force, Pritchard said.

Pritchard also urged the three adults who were in the car to cooperate with police.

“We know they have vital information that they can give us and I continue to urge them to come forward and speak with us,” he said.

Ngatanahira Reremoana/Supplied Ruthless-Empire was also known as Baby Ru.

Ruthless-Empire, or ‘Baby Ru’ died on October 22 – just shy of his second birthday – after he was taken to Hutt Hospital in Wellington in an unresponsive state.

Police said he died of blunt force trauma and had serious injuries and bruising on his body. They said the injuries were not accidental.

There were three persons of interest who were thought to be at the house at the time: Ru’s mother and two members of the extended whānau.

On social media, the woman said she and her partner had previously had Ru in their care before, but “unfortunately” had to give him to another family member as she approached the birth of her daughter.

“I genuinely believe I did as much as I could at the time, but in hindsight, I know that my efforts weren’t enough, and I should’ve done more”.

Earlier, Stuff revealed the mother of the toddler killed by blunt force trauma appeared to be telling whānau different versions of what occurred on the night her son died.

Via Baby Ru’s uncle, Wall has offered two explanations to Stuff of what happened on the night Ru is believed to have suffered blunt force trauma.

Ngatanahira Reremoana Baby Ru died on October 22 after he was taken to Hutt Hospital in Wellington in an unresponsive state.

On Wednesday morning, Ngatanahira Reremoana, who is acting as a family spokesperson, said Wall told him she put Ru to bed at 7pm and had a shower. She then went to bed, assuming he was asleep, and didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary and didn’t see him until the next morning.

On Wednesday night, Reremoana shared a different version of events from Wall, who then said the other woman at the house told the mother to go to bed, and she would care for Ru that night on her behalf.