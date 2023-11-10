Auckland man appears in court charged with murdering Ellerslie couple

Police Detective Inspector Scott Beard gives an update on the Ellerslie homicide

A 42-year-old man has appeared in court charged with two counts of murder over the deaths of Auckland husband and wife Fuk-Fu Kwok and Mei Han Chong.

The man was located in Hamilton and taken into custody overnight.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday afternoon via a video link from the Auckland Custody Unit in front of Judge Andrea Manuel.

His lawyer, Michael Kan, sought interim name suppression for the man and did not make an application for bail.

Kan told the court his client’s elderly mother and family did not yet know about the charges, which would come as a “shock” to them.

The man accused of murdering the Ellerslie couple has appeared in court.

Police prosecutor Sam Papp also sought an interim suppression of the summary of facts due to the ongoing police investigation.

Judge Manuel remanded the man in custody and granted the suppression orders. She also directed the man was seen by a member of the forensics team. He will next appear at the High Court later this month.

Kwok, 66, was found dead at his Ellerslie home on Monday after a “brutal stabbing”. His son found him.

Police then launched a homicide investigation and appealed for sightings of the family car and Kwok’s wife.

Forensic police look through the bushes at Kereru Gr, Greenhithe, in what Stuff understands is the location of Mei Han Chong's body.

On Friday morning, detective inspector Scott Beard announced Chong, 67, had been found dead in the “early hours” in Greenhithe.

“Our investigation team identified activity near the Celtic Crescent address on the night of the alleged homicide, which has allowed us to scour through hours’ worth of CCTV to locate a vehicle of interest,” Beard said at a press conference on Friday morning.

“We are of course devastated to locate Ms Chong in these circumstances and are now providing support to a son who has lost both his parents.”

Police stood guard on Kereru Grove on Friday, where Stuff understands was where Chong’s body was found.

The area had been blocked off by public at the top of the road. Officers wearing all black, who had rope attached to their belts, were seen coming and going from the scene.

Key locations in the deaths of Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han.

A large number of police in forensic gear were focusing their efforts on a section of bush just off Kereru Grove.

Throughout the morning, the officers had been photographing the area.

“At this stage we are not ruling out further charges and arrests in relation to this,” Beard said.

Beard previously said the attack appeared to be targeted, but that they didn’t know why.

Kwok was a theatre nurse at North Shore Hospital who was a “valued and well-liked member”, Te Whatu Ora spokesman Brad Healey said acknowlegding Kwok’s “exceptional service”.

Judge Andrea Manuel remanded the murder accused in custody.

“Our hearts are with those who worked with him. They are feeling the loss immensely, and we will ensure they are supported through this period,” Healey said.

“Our thoughts are with Joseph and Mei’s family at this very difficult time.”

A friend, who had worked with Kwok for 15 years, previously told Stuff he was as a “gentle nice guy”.

The friend, who asked not to be named, said she felt “sick” when she heard the news of his death.

“He was a hard-worker, very good in a crisis. I’m devastated.”