'Entrenched in gangs': Home detention for firing gun near shopping centre

The son of a Black Power president still has time to be a good man and father, a judge says.

Tahupotiki McDermott, 20, appeared before Judge Chris Sygrove in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday on charges including possession of a 6.5mm Grendel hunting rifle and live shotgun rounds.

He had also pleaded guilty to discharging and carrying a .22 rifle, resisting a constable and escaping custody.

Sygrove said he saw no real need to go over the facts of the offending as they had already been accepted.

The most serious gun charges related to an incident at the Highbury Shopping Centre in March after members of the Mongrel Mob and Black Power collided.

The offending against police occurred in October after McDermott was granted bail for compassionate leave and absconded.

He told a report writer his emotions were running high at the time as his father had been hurt and he wanted to be there for his family.

Defence lawyer Richard Bedford said his client was quickly apprehended by police, and it had not led to any delays in the court process.

He said McDermott had a supportive partner and two young children, and his mother was also in court.

Syrgrove said some of the charges were “very serious” and although McDermott had history in the youth court, including aggravated robbery, his convictions in the adult jurisdiction were limited and this had to be put to one side.

A report said McDermott was ready to make the necessary changes to better his life and he had told its author he needed to “associate myself with better friends”.

Sygrove said McDermott had a less than desirable upbringing, and as a child was “entrenched” in the gang lifestyle.

But he added that if McDermott could disassociate himself from gang life to a “certain extent”, he could “have a good life, be a good father”.

“[This is] something you should aim for.”

He told McDermott that his lifestyle could lead him down a “dangerous and tragic path”, and his children needed a father.

If someone was to ask them where their dad was, it was not a “good answer to say he is in jail”, Sygrove said.

In determining the appropriate sentence, Sygrove took into account McDermott’s young age, guilty pleas, remorse and background factors.

He sentenced him to five months’ home detention. Sygrove also imposed standard post-detention conditions for six months, and special conditions for six months once the sentence ended.

For two additional charges of driving with excess breath alcohol and while forbidden, McDermott was disqualified for six months.