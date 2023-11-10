Angela Blackmoore murder: Intercepted phone calls show accused was desperate

David Peter Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum deny charges they were party to the murder of Angela Blackmoore in August 1995.

Police bugs recorded the woman accused of being an accomplice in the Angela Blackmoore murder professing her innocence and fearing she would be killed for narking.

Police intercepts were on Friday played to the jury in the trial of David Peter Hawken, 50, and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, who deny they were parties to the murder of Blackmoore, 21, on August 17, 1995. The trial enters its second week on Monday.

Blackmoore was bludgeoned and stabbed to death in the house she shared with her fiancé, Laurie Anderson, in Vancouver Cres, Wainoni, by Christchurch man Jeremy Powell, who confessed to the murder in October 2019 after police acted on information elicited by a $100,000 reward.

Powell told police that Wright-Meldrum, who was his girlfriend at the time of the murder, helped him get into Blackmoore’s house (Blackmoore was very security conscious) and claimed Hawken ordered the hit, agreeing to pay them $10,000.

Police intercepted calls made by Wright-Meldrum from October 25, 2019, and up to March 2020, after Powell identified her and she was picked up for an interview. Some calls suggested Wright-Meldrum realised police were listening to her calls.

John Kirk-Anderson/The Press Angela Blackmoore was murdered at the above property in Vancouver Cres, Bexley, on August 17, 1995.

In one call, an ex-partner asked her: “You didn’t, didya?”

“Course I didn’t,” she replied. “I can’t even stand the sight of blood. I can’t even let animals suffer... You never let anyone or anything suffer the way she f...ing did.“

In the calls, Wright-Meldrum said Blackmoore’s murder had nothing to do with gangs although police were “just interested in gangs, gangs, gangs”.

“While they were sniffing at gangs, we were safe,” she said.

After her police interview on October 25, 2019, she made calls saying police had told her she was going down for it if “she didn’t sing like a canary”.

“Yeah for something I didn’t do but I’m being arrested cos they’ve got evidence I did.”

She said she didn’t believe Powell murdered Blackmoore.

“He was getting everything wrong. With everyone’s statement and with everything that happened most of it’s been wrong that he said. The police have corrected him a few times in his statement of what happened.”

She told her daughter on the phone “they’ve dobbed me in on something” because she had “pissed someone off”.

In a phone call with her ex-partner, she discussed getting name suppression, saying four people would die if she didn’t because certain people thought she had informed on them and she would be killed.

“Which means I was there. Which means all this did happen,” she said.

Supplied Angela Blackmoore with her fiance Laurie Anderson, on holiday at Fox Glacier.

During a call, she said she was waiting for a thug to turn up so she could show him the transcripts so he “could go and kill Jeremy, not me”.

She was waiting for someone to murder her and could not sleep, she said in one call. She was desperate to get a transcript of her police interview so she could prove she had not told the police anything.

In one call, she said the lawyer was sending the paperwork but it was too late.

“I’m dead. The court case is over for me. I’m f...ing dead. I’ve just gotta take as many f...ing with me as possible now. It’s too late. It’s coming,” she said.

“I’m looking at life imprisonment for something I didn’t f...ing do and wasn’t even f...ing there.”

Ian McGregor/The Press Stuff reporter Blair Ensor gives evidence at the trial this week.

In other evidence, Stuff reporter Blair Ensor was cross-examined by Anne Stevens, KC, for Hawken, about two recorded interviews Ensor conducted with Hawken when he was investigating the case.

Ensor said he had no ethical obligation to tell Hawken he was recording the interview or that he would be publishing his name. At no time did he agree to Hawken’s requests to keep his name out of the story and Hawken could have hung up at any time.

He denied actively pressuring police to offer a reward, saying police had suggested a reward in regard to cold cases and he had put forward the Blackmoore case as a possibility.

He agreed his article on the case contained details mentioned by Powell in his confession, but they could be details Powell got from his article or because they were the truth.

