Theatre nurse allegedly murdered in Auckland 'saved lives on a daily basis', colleague says

Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han Chong, pictured with their son (left) were allegedly murdered at their home in Ellerslie.

Hospital colleagues of a man allegedly murdered alongside his wife in Auckland say he was a valuable healthcare worker who saved lives on a daily basis.

Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok, 66, and his wife Mei Han Chong, 67, were allegedly murdered at their home in Ellerslie on November 5.

Two men, aged 42 and 26, have been charged with their murders. The younger man was also charged with unlawfully taking Kwok and Chong’s car.

The pair have interim name suppression until their next appearance at the Auckland High Court on November 29.

Kwok, a senior theatre nurse specialising in orthopaedics at North Shore Hospital, was absent from work on Sunday, which was out of character for him, a theatre nurse colleague told Stuff.

Sunday was to be Kwok’s last shift at the hospital before he went on annual leave. It was around the time of his birthday, and colleagues had planned to sing Happy Birthday to him.

SHILPY ARORA/Stuff Kwok’s body was found at his home in Ellerslie on Monday, prompting a frantic search for Chong, whose body was found in Greenhithe on Friday.

“But he just didn’t turn up.”

When she and her workmates read about the Ellerslie homicide in the news, they were in denial that the victim was Kwok, whom they referred to endearingly as Uncle Joseph.

“It was a really painful feeling in my chest... It hit close to home.”

The colleague said she accepted that Kwok was gone, but didn’t understand why.

“How could it reach that point that someone could be so hateful of him that they saw killing him as a reasonable option?

“I just can’t think of a good enough reason for someone to do something like that to Joseph and his wife.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Flowers outside Kwok and Chong’s home.

Of Kwok’s working style, she said he was a soft-spoken, responsible professional who worked “by the book” and was willing to share his knowledge with younger staff.

“If we knew what he knew, we would all be better at what we’re doing, we would all be better theatre nurses.

“We actually feel very safe working with him because he knows what he’s doing.”

He would often help out in other areas of healthcare when they were short-staffed and would work overtime without complaint if a patient’s surgery had not been done.

“It’s such a big loss that we don’t have him any more.”

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Police Detective Inspector Scott Beard gives an update on the Ellerslie homicide

Kwok would generously bring in limes from his tree to share with his colleagues. He was also known to share his home-cooked lunch and dinner.

“He has that fatherly air around him. He takes care of us.

“Joseph’s absence will be really heavily felt in our workplace in terms of his knowledge, expertise and his support of his colleagues.

“We've lost a valuable member of our healthcare team that saves lives on a daily basis."

In a statement on Friday, Te Whatu Ora leader Brad Healey said Kwok was “a valued and well-liked member of our North Shore Hospital family”.

He acknowledged Kwok’s “exceptional service” to the hospital.

"Our hearts are with those who worked with him. They are feeling this loss immensely and we will ensure they are supported through this period.

"Our thoughts are with Joseph and Mei's family at this very difficult time."