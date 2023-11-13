Ellerslie homicide: What we know about couple violently killed in suburban Auckland

Police have released more details on the homicide investigation.

On Sunday, November 5, 66-year-old Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok didn’t turn up for work. Known as a reliable theatre nurse, his absence was out of character.

The next day, Kwok’s only child – a son in his 30s – found him dead at their family home on Celtic Crescent in the quiet Auckland suburb of Ellerslie. He had been stabbed multiple times.

Kwok’s wife, 67-year-old Mei Han Chong, was later found dead in Greenhithe, having sustained blunt force trauma to her head.

One week on from their alleged murders, here’s what we know about the couple violently killed in suburban Auckland.

According to Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who has taken the lead on the double homicide investigation, Kwok and Chong were a “loving couple whose careers involved helping other people”.

“Mei was a 5-foot-tall, 67-year-old woman, weighing no more than 45 kilograms.

“It is beyond comprehension for the family as to how something like this could happen to Mei and Joseph," Beard said.

The couple moved to New Zealand from Hong Kong in 1988, both leaving behind large families who they cared for and supported. Chong was one of seven siblings, while Kwok was one of six.

Supplied 66-year-old Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok (right) and 67-year-old Mei Han Chong (middle) were allegedly murdered on November 5.

In Hong Kong, Chong had been a nurse before becoming a midwife. Once in Aotearoa, she was worried the language barrier would be an issue, so Chong decided to focus on her family.

She was a “supportive mother” and “loving wife” to her and Kwok’s only son, who has since gone on to have a career in medicine too.

“Mei enjoyed reading, following current affairs, and being a supportive mother and wife. She had close friends in Hong Kong and enjoyed catching up with them when visiting.

“Although very small in stature, she was strong-minded and passionate about issues that were dear to her,” Beard said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Kwok and Chong were living in the quiet Auckland suburb of Ellerslie at the time of their deaths.

Kwok was also a nurse by trade, and was working at North Shore Hospital as a theatre nurse at the time of his death.

He was still working hard, and got home from work at 11.30pm the night before he was allegedly murdered.

“He was happy in his own world and cared about supporting his family and doing a good job in his chosen profession,” Beard said.

A colleague and friend of Kwok’s described him as a soft-spoken, responsible professional who worked “by the book” and was willing to share his knowledge with younger staff.

“If we knew what he knew, we would all be better at what we’re doing, we would all be better theatre nurses,” they said.

He would often help out in other areas of healthcare when they were short-staffed and would work overtime without complaint if a patient’s surgery hadn’t been done.

Kwok would also bring in limes from his tree to share with his colleagues. He was known to share his home-cooked lunches and dinners too.

“He has that fatherly air around him. He takes care of us. Joseph’s absence will be really heavily felt in our workplace in terms of his knowledge, expertise and his support of his colleagues.

“We've lost a valuable member of our healthcare team that saves lives on a daily basis."

Stuff Key locations in the deaths of Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok and Mei Han.

Brad Healey of Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand also paid tribute to Kwok as a “respected colleague” and “well-liked member of our North Shore Hospital family”.

On Friday afternoon, a 42-year-old man appeared in court charged with two counts of murder over the couple’s deaths.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old man charged with two counts of murder and of unlawfully taking a vehicle, in relation to the deaths, appeared in court.

The pair have interim name suppression until their next appearance at the Auckland High Court on November 29.