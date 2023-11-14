Arson murder trial: Victim's son tells court of 'antagonistic' relationship with accused sister

John Allison, son of Ronald 'Russell' Allison, seen here in 2019, gave evidence in the murder trial of his sister Lynne Martin. (File photo)

A man giving evidence in the trial of his sister, who’s accused of murdering their elderly father, has told a jury about treasured family items “systematically disappearing” from the family home.

John Allison, 66, speaking in the High Court at Gisborne during the trial of his sister, Lynne Martin, 63, said he had an “antagonistic” relationship with her and the pair “couldn’t co-exist”.

Martin is accused of murdering their father Ronald Russell Allison, 88, by setting fire to his house near Te Karaka, about 30km from Gisborne, in the early hours of January 25, 2013.

The Crown says Martin killed him because she was broke, angry, and wanted the $150,000 inheritance she would get when he died.

John and Lynne were adopted as babies by Ronald and his late wife Maree, and were raised in the house in which Ronald died.

John Cowpland/Stuff Lynne Maree Martin is on trial in the High Court at Gisborne. (File photo)

The house was on an 80 hectare farm owned by Ronald and his brother, who had inherited it from their father.

John described a happy childhood and “a completely normal, healthy lifestyle”, and said he had never had any issue with his father, with whom he maintained a close relationship until his death.

“I was lucky. There was no friction, we just had a great relationship,” he told the court.

The same could not be said of the “antagonistic” relationship he had with Lynne.

“We never got on at all from an early age. We just couldn't co-exist really,” he said.

Google Lynne Martin allegedly drove from Tauranga to her father's house near Te Karaka, 30km northwest of Gisborne, to set his house on fire and kill him. (File photo)

He said Lynne left home at 16 and went to Australia and he lived at home until 1987, when he bought a place in Gisborne. But he went back to work on the farm every day, and always considered the house his home.

“My life was still at Te Karaka. My family was there, my life was there, my job was there,” he said.

He recalled the features of the house, including two cabinets – one of oak and one of rimu - that stored his mother’s prized possessions, many of which had been wedding gifts. These included dinner sets, silver serving implements, cup and saucer sets, brasswear, crystal glasses etc.

He also recalled his mother’s jewellery, including a large emerald brooch, several strings of pearls, a cameo necklace, cameo brooches, and other items.

Ronald 'Russell' Allison died in a suspicious fire at his house near Te Karaka, 30km north of Gisborne, on January 25, 2013. (File photo)

Lynne came home a few weeks before their mother died in 2006, then after a brief return to Australia came home for good sometime in 2007 or 2008, and lived with Ronald at the family home.

It was shortly after this that John began noticing that items in the house were “systematically disappearing”.

“It was subtly, but bit by bit, especially from my mother’s china cabinet,” he said.

He would later discover that these items were being sold on Trade Me.

An item that held huge sentimental value to John and his father was a genuine Samurai sword that Ronald had obtained while stationed in Japan after serving in the army in Europe during WW2.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Ronald 'Russell' Allison and his wife Marie adopted John and Lynne as babies. (File photo)

“It was a recognised piece of family history... Dad didn’t speak much about the war, but if you spoke to him about the sword he spoke to you about Japan,” John said.

One day John discovered the sword was missing from its special shelf.

He confronted Lynne in front of their father and asked where the sword was. She said an acquaintance of hers had taken it to Australia.

“I said that was rubbish because he wouldn’t have got on the plane with it. She said she’d get it back,” John said.

John never saw the sword again, but would later discover it had also been sold on Trade Me for $1033.

Supplied Ronald Russell Allison's house after it burned down. (File photo)

John also told the court of hearing his sister blackmail Ronald by telling him that if he didn’t give her $150,000, she would go to police and accuse him of molesting her.

He saw several text messages that Lynne sent Ronald of a similar nature.

John went to the local police officer to report the blackmail. After that, Lynne went to police claiming that both Ronald and John had sexually molested her.

Lynne went to police and made the allegations. John and Ronald were interviewed by police. They denied the allegations and no charges were ever laid.

On another occasion, John discovered Ronald’s boat was missing from a farm shed. He found it on the driveway of a Gisborne boat repair yard. The owner said he’d bought it off Lynne. John had to tell the owner it wasn’t Lynne’s to sell, and eventually got the boat back.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff The Allison family home on the farm near Te Karaka.

Ronald had bequeathed Lynne $150,000 in his will, but she was not happy with that, so began court proceedings. The matter was settled when Lynne was paid $225,000 from Ronald’s estate, as well as having a debt of $24,000 written off.

The court heard that there was insufficient cash in the estate to pay Lynne and, because John didn’t want to sell the farm, he took out a mortgage so Lynne could be paid out.

“I spent 20 years working on that farm. Heritage is important to me. Selling it wasn’t an option,” he said.

He described Ronald as his best friend.

“We were the best of buddies. He was at the stage of life of getting older, friends were getting fewer. We were best friends, workmates, confidants, just family,” he said.

The trial, before Justice Helen Cull, began on November 6 and is expected to run for up to five weeks.