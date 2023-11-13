Man in court after young boy allegedly assaulted with shovel during peaceful Gaza ceasefire march in Auckland

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of central Auckland on Sunday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court after allegedly hitting a young boy hit over the head with a shovel during a peaceful march in central Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

The man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a weapon and injuries with intent to injure/reckless disregard with a weapon, and appeared in Auckland District Court on Monday.

The alleged attack occurred during a peaceful march appealing for the New Zealand government to join other countries in demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. Thousands of people were in attendance.

Rand Hazou, a member of the Palestinian community in New Zealand, said that although the boy was initially in a serious condition, he had now stabilised. But, he added, the family are “really distraught and disturbed”.

The young boy was struck as several thousand protestors marched from Aotea Square to Queen St, witnesses said.

Hazou described the attack as “reprehensible”, saying this was “exactly what we didn’t want to happen”.

The family of the injured boy was also “fairly new in New Zealand”, he said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff At least two thousand people joined the march on Sunday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“They [the family] have elderly relatives overseas, so they don’t want to cause trauma to them.”

Hazou said the community was raising money to provide support for the family.

He alleged police were told by protesters, prior to the assault, that there was a man walking around with a shovel.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A group of young protestors sat on the steps of Aotea Square as they joined calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

However, on Monday afternoon, Acting Auckland District Commander, Superintendent Sunny Patel said “no prior reports or concerns were made to police about the man prior to this incident occurring”.

The young boy was allegedly assaulted behind the Auckland Town Hall at the end of the demonstrations as crowds dispersed, Patel said.

The boy was taken to Starship Hospital in a serious condition, however he has now stabilised.

“Police can confirm this incident was not politically motivated and the man had been subject to mental health supervision,” Patel said.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has sparked a number of protests across New Zealand.

More than 11,070 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which does not not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.