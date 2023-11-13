Young boy assaulted with shovel during protest, had recently moved to NZ with family

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of central Auckland on Sunday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A young boy hit over the head with a shovel during a peaceful march in central Auckland on Sunday afternoon is in stable condition.

Rand Hazou, a member of the Palestinian community in New Zealand, said the boy was in stable condition and recovering.

“We have been in contact with the family. They are really distraught and disturbed.”

The protest, arranged by community group Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA), called on the New Zealand government to join other countries demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

At least two thousand people joined the march on Sunday afternoon.

Hazou said the family was “fairly new in New Zealand”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff At least two thousand people joined the march on Sunday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“They [the family] have elderly relatives overseas, so they don’t want to cause trauma to them if they receive the news from the media.”

Hazou said the community was raising money for the family.

“A community member has set up a page for donations, so we can provide some support to the family.”

Hazou alleged police were told by protesters, prior to the assault, that there was a man walking around with a shovel.

“He [the man who hit the boy] was in the area beforehand... and people reported it to police before the protest started, but nothing happened.”

The young boy was assaulted behind the Auckland Town Hall at the end of the demonstrations as crowds dispersed.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A group of young protestors sat on the steps of Aotea Square as they joined calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The victim’s family administered first aid and took him to an ambulance already on site.

The victim was later admitted to Starship Hospital in a serious condition on Sunday.

Acting Auckland District Commander, Superintendent Sunny Patel, on Sunday said the man who was arrested had been receiving support from the mental health services prior to the attack.

Police said the demonstrations were mainly peaceful.

The police did not provide any comment on Monday.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has sparked a number of protests across New Zealand.

The PSNA wrote to outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hikpkins and incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to call for New Zealand to join the “growing chorus” of countries calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

More than 11,070 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which does not not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.