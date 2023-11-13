Imposter doctor who lied in court wants his jail term reduced

Yuvaraj Krishnan had no medical qualifications but managed to land a job as a doctor with the help of forged documents.

Yuvaraj Krishnan lied to a High Court Judge about his prospects of becoming a doctor. And after being sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for fraud and perjury, he's now asking another High Court Judge to reduce his jail term.

Krishnan admitted 14 charges relating to forging documents in order to deceive health authorities and land jobs as a medical practitioner, despite having no medical degree or registration.

He saw dozens of patients during his time at Middlemore Hospital – one of the country’s busiest.

The 31-year-old’s deception extended to lying to a High Court judge about his prospects in the medical profession in order to avoid a conviction for a minor car crash.

Krishnan’s case was called at the High Court in Auckland on Monday, where his lawyer Shane Tait said Judge Nevin Dawson’s sentence had started too high.

Tait said the judge had also failed to give adequate weight to his client’s remorse, participation in a restorative justice conference with a surgeon and cultural factors.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Yuvaraj Krishnan appearing at the Manukau District Court.

Justice Mark Woolford pointed out Krishnan had been given a 5% discount for “previous good character”.

“He’s been living a lie for a long time. Ten years before, at the medical school, he went there for 18 months as an impostor until he was trespassed.”

Tait said the judge failed to recognise the family pressure Krishnan experienced – having a brother and sister in the medical profession, being teased as a failure and facing pressure from his parents to succeed.

But Crown prosecutor Luke Radich pointed out to Justice Woolford that usually a Judge is told of “tragic parental indifference” as a factor to warrant a discount. The opposite was true in Krishnan’s case.

He said Krishnan’s offending had created a “legitimate public health risk” at a time when Covid-19 was causing a crisis in the health sector.

Radich said there were numerous opportunities for Krishnan to stop his offending. He chose to do the opposite.

“He really committed to the lie.”

Justice Woolford asked about legal action being brought on behalf of the Commissioner of Police under the Proceeds of Crime legislation. Tait confirmed an apartment partly owned by Krishnan was for sale and the proceeds would go to the official assignee.

Justice Woolford reserved his decision.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Justice Christian Whata. (File pic)

Krishnan’s appeal had originally come before Justice Christian Whata.

But Justice Whata was the High Court Judge who originally heard Krishnan’s appeal for a discharge without conviction on minor driving charges in 2021.

Justice Whata’s decision had been based on documents Krishnan had filed with the court, purporting to be from the Medical Council of New Zealand and a senior doctor from the Auckland District Health Board.

But those documents were fake.

In his decision recusing himself, Justice Whata lay out the High Court guidelines.

“A judge should recuse him or herself if, in the circumstances, a fair-minded fully informed observer would have a reasonable apprehension the judge may not bring an impartial mind to the resolution to the question the judge is required to decide.”

He determined the “policy of the law” is that the “complainant” judge would not deal with a case of perjury that occurred in his or her court.