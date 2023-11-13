Irish teen appears in court after being caught with nearly 2kg of meth

X-ray imaging showed inconsistencies, which prompted the discovery of nearly 2 kilograms of methamphetamine in a traveller’s luggage on arrival at Auckland Airport.

A 19-year-old Irish national has appeared in Manukau District Court, after Customs officers seized nearly 2kg of methamphetamine in his luggage on Saturday.

He was charged with importing a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug for supply.

The traveller was questioned by customs officers upon arrival in New Zealand.

A search of his luggage allegedly found approximately 1.9kg of methamphetamine in the lining of five cardboard boxes, New Zealand Customs said.

“Customs officers noticed inconsistencies in one of the x-rayed packages and further examination confirmed the white substance in the lining of the box was methamphetamine,” customs manager at Auckland Airport Paul Williams said.

Customs/Supplied The meth was allegedly hidden inside cardboard boxes within the traveller’s luggage.

It’s estimated that the 1.9kg of methamphetamine could have created up to 95,500 individual doses, worth up to $669,000, and have the potential to cause over $2 million in social harm, Williams said.

Last month, Customs officers seized a “record” 26kg of methamphetamine that had been found in a drug courier’s luggage at Auckland Airport.