Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing Napier woman he left to die

A man who stabbed a woman in her Napier home and left her to die has been sentenced to life in prison.

Moses Taua, 49, was sentenced in the High Court on Tuesday for the murder of Arohaina Henare, 34, in the early hours of November 18 last year.

Justice Helen McQueen sentenced Taua to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Henare had been living in the garage of a property in Nuffield Avenue, Napier. She had been living in the garage for about six months.

Taua lived in the house on the property with his partner and four other occupants.

On Sunday November 13, 2022, Henare was asked to leave the property by Taua’s partner. Henare objected to being asked to leave and an altercation occurred.

Caron Copek/Stuff The house on Nuffield Avenue, was hit by two suspicious fires in the months after Henare’s murder.

Matters calmed down in subsequent days.

At about 8:30pm on November 17 Taua arrived home with food and alcohol and began drinking with a friend. He also consumed both cannabis and methamphetamine. He became intoxicated and angry.

At about 3am, Taua and his partner went for a walk to obtain more drugs.

As they walked down the driveway, Henare came out of the garage and Taua swore at her and told her to move out of the property or be removed. Henare swore back at Taua.

Taua became aggressive, so Henare went back into the garage. Taua’s partner managed to get him to walk away.

Supplied Arohaina Henare, 34, was murdered in Napier in November 2022.

Taua and his partner went to a nearby address, bought some cannabis and walked back to the house.

About 150 metres from the house, Taua walked off from his partner. He entered the house and took a knife with a 15cm blade from the kitchen.

Taua’s partner then saw him coming out of the house carrying the knife. He lifted the garage tilt-door and went inside.

When Henare saw him coming towards her, she backed into a corner. Taua swung the knife at her and stabbed her on the left side of her chest.

Henare screamed, asking him to stop, then fell to the ground.

Taua’s partner had entered the garage behind him and witnessed the attack. She wrapped her arms around Taua from behind to stop him from stabbing Henare again.

Taua kept yelling at Henare, saying “I told you to f...ing leave, what are you doing?”

Taua’s partner got between him and Henare and told him to get out of the garage. He eventually left the garage and returned to the house with the knife.

The couple left Henare in the garage, bleeding profusely and losing consciousness.

She was found by friends who called in to see her at 4.20am. She was unresponsive and they immediately called an ambulance.

Police arrived and tried to resuscitate Henare but ambulance officers who arrived shortly afterwards pronounced her dead.

The cause of Henare’s death was later confirmed as the stab wound to her chest which punctured her left lung and caused internal bleeding, resulting in death.

Taua was located by police and arrested the next day, November 19, 2022. He declined to make a statement.