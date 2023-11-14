Accused threatened to blame Angela Blackmoore's ex-husband for her murder

William Blackmoore gives evidence during the trial of two people accused of murdering his ex-wife, Angela.

A man accused of arranging the murder of Angela Blackmoore threatened to name her ex-husband as the instigator of her death, a High Court trial has heard.

Angela’s ex-husband, William Blackmoore, who was married to Angela from March 1993 to August 1994, gave evidence on Tuesday against David Peter Hawken, 50, and Rebecca Elizabeth Wright-Meldrum, 51, who deny charges they were parties to the murder of Blackmoore, 21, on August 17, 1995. The trial is in its second week.

Blackmoore, who now resides in Brisbane and works as a traffic controller, said Hawken lived in the house he and Angela had bought in Cashel St, Christchurch, from 1994 to the middle of 1997.

Hawken, who did not pay his rent regularly, was very angry and upset when he decided to evict him in 1997 so he could sell the property. The mortgage on the property was in arrears.

Blackmoore said when he arrived at the Cashel St house to serve a trespass order on Hawken, Hawken threatened him with physical violence and said “do you know the shit you are in”.

“He said he was going to name me as the reason for him getting Angela killed. I’m the ex-husband. Obvious choice. I said: ‘Do whatever you like, you're being evicted. Get out of the house.’”

Asked what the exact words Hawken used were, Blackmoore said: “I’m going to be naming you as that you told me to have Angela killed.”

Hawken and Wright-Meldrum were arrested in 2019 and 2020 as the result of a confession by Christchurch man Jeremy Powell who admitted bludgeoning and stabbing Blackmoore to death in the Wainoni house she shared with her fiancé, Laurie Anderson.

Iain McGregor/Stuff David Peter Hawken and Rebecca Elizabeth Wright-Meldrum deny charges of being parties to the murder of Angela Blackmoore on August 17, 1995.

Powell was identified from information elicited by a $100,000 reward and confessed in a police interview on October 25, 2019. He told police that Wright-Meldrum, who was his girlfriend at the time of the murder, helped him get into Blackmoore’s house, and claimed Hawken ordered the hit, agreeing to pay them $10,000.

To questions from Anne Stevens, KC, for Hawken, Blackmoore disagreed Hawken had said only that he would name him (Blackmoore) as ordering the murder of Angela.

“The version I’m putting to you – that he said to you, ‘I’ll tell them you organised the killing of Angela as the ex-husband... But nothing about himself being organised by you?” Stevens said.

“That’s the part he is missing out,” Blackmoore said.

He agreed that in a statement to police on July 19, 1997, he had said Hawken told him: “I would get a couple of life terms being that I am the ex-husband and people would see that I would order it to be done.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Jeremy Powell was sentenced to life imprisonment after confessing to murdering Angela Blackmoore in August 1997.

Stevens said: “I suggest that two years later in 1999 you’ve added the bit that the order was to David Hawken to kill Angela. But he never said that?”

Blackmoore said: “He did say that but I just forgot to do it in the first statement. I must have left that part out.”

He agreed he had thought Hawken had stolen all the money from the sale of a property he owned but on seeing documents provided by Stevens agreed he was wrong about that.

He denied wanting to “shaft” Hawken because he thought he had stolen the sale proceeds.

To prevent him selling 445 Cashel St, Hawken had registered a caveat over the property allegedly based on a claim he had lent him and Angela $7000 in 1993, Blackmoore said.

He had never received the money nor had Angela. To get the sale to go through, he paid Hawken about $3000 to get rid of the caveat.

He was angry at the way Angela parented their son and agreed he said in a police interview in August 1995 that he thought about killing her.

Supplied Angela Blackmoore with her fiance Laurie Anderson, on holiday at Fox Glacier.

After Angela was killed, Wright-Meldrum came to see him, wanting to know what police told him about how Angela was killed.

He told her he didn’t need to know how she died and Wright-Meldrum said Angela had been pinned to the floor with a knife through her forehead.

The court has already heard Angela died from a stab wound in the forehead and from two wounds in her chest.

Blackmoore said he did not even watch horror movies and did not speak to her again. He had known Wright-Meldrum from the time she was a stripper at the Crazy Horse strip club, which was run by sex industry king pin Terry Brown.

He worked there as a bouncer and took her away from the club when the boss was being hard on her.

”Terry Brown didn’t always take no for an answer,” Blackmoore said.

Angela worked at the club as a cook, he said. They used his funds and a section he owned in Ferry Rd to secure a mortgage to buy Cashel St.

When their son started on solids in about August 1994, Angela laid down the law on how the marriage was going to be and he handed over his wedding ring and left.

Angela was registered on the titles to both properties but had not contributed any money to the purchases and not paid anything towards the mortgage.

Before Angela’s death, Blackmoore got Hawken to sell Ferry Rd on his behalf with the idea that he could pay Angela $5000, Hawken $1000 for his trouble and put the remainder towards the mortgage.

The trial continues.