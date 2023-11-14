Appeal for sightings of stolen red quad bike in hunt for missing Marokopa dad Tom Phillips and kids

CCTV captured the movements of Tom Phillips and one of his children, police say.

An appeal for sightings of stolen quad bike, believed to be in the possession of missing Marokopa man Tom Phillips, has been issued by police.

The red farm-style quad, with no registration, was reported stolen from a Marokopa Road property in Te Anga on Thursday, November 2.

CCTV video shows what is believed to be Phillips and one of his children breaking the front glass of a store in Piopio, before fleeing after an alarm was activated at around 2.10am.

Police have now released a picture of the pair, who are said to have driven from the scene on the quad bike, heading south.

NZ Police Police believe this is Tom Phillips and one of his children.

Police are continuing their enquiries as they search for Phillips and his children, and are urging the public to report sightings of the vehicle.

Phillips has been on the run with Jayda, Maverick and Ember – now aged 10, 8, and 7 – since January 2022 and is in breach of a custody order.

A warrant is out for his arrest.