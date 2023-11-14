'Walk away': Judge tells woman who used wooden post on ex-partner to 'stop and think'

Hinemanupo Pakaurangi will spend the next 12 months on intensive supervision, a community-based sentence.

A woman who struck her former partner with a wooden post has been sentenced to 12 months’ intensive supervision.

Hinemanupo Pakaurangi​ “resorted to violence” after a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend on August 1.

Defence lawyer Fergus Steedman told the Palmerston North District Court via audiovisual link on Tuesday Pakaurangi was not proud of what she had done.

Her life was “pretty joyless” and her year had been particularly hard as she was caring for her sick parents. She had watched them deteriorate and at times was “overwhelmed” with stress.

“She’s not proud of what she did.”

He said she had no support network and previous offending, which she was jailed for, had left her alienated from her two children.

“She plays no part in their life.”

Steedman also referred to a pre-sentence report that said Pakaurangi grew up in poverty and around cannabis and alcohol, and was exposed to family violence.

And, although there were difficulties with her parents when she was young, they were now “critical” to her.

Her long-term relationship was over and Steedman said intensive supervision would allow her to get the “guidance and continuity in support” she needed.

“The next 12 months may turn out to be just as hard ... as this year has been.”

Judge David Smith said the only thing saving Pakaurangi from a prison sentence for one charge of assault with a blunt instrument was the fact her last offending was 10 years ago.

It was “concerning” she was jailed for nine months on similar charges in 2012, but her last conviction for violent offending was in 2013.

“One would have hoped that experience would have given you pause before entering into violence again.”

Smith said she needed to find ways to “walk away” from conflict and to “stop and think”, and agreed a sentence of supervision would enable her to do the programmes required to address the offending.

“In my view, that is appropriate.”

He ordered she undertake mental health, gambling addiction and alcohol and drug assessments, and complete any treatment that came out of those.

She must also complete a non-violence programme.

