'Walk away': Judge tells woman who used wooden post on ex-partner to 'stop and think'
A woman who struck her former partner with a wooden post has been sentenced to 12 months’ intensive supervision.
Hinemanupo Pakaurangi “resorted to violence” after a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend on August 1.
Defence lawyer Fergus Steedman told the Palmerston North District Court via audiovisual link on Tuesday Pakaurangi was not proud of what she had done.
Her life was “pretty joyless” and her year had been particularly hard as she was caring for her sick parents. She had watched them deteriorate and at times was “overwhelmed” with stress.
“She’s not proud of what she did.”
He said she had no support network and previous offending, which she was jailed for, had left her alienated from her two children.
“She plays no part in their life.”
Steedman also referred to a pre-sentence report that said Pakaurangi grew up in poverty and around cannabis and alcohol, and was exposed to family violence.
And, although there were difficulties with her parents when she was young, they were now “critical” to her.
Her long-term relationship was over and Steedman said intensive supervision would allow her to get the “guidance and continuity in support” she needed.
“The next 12 months may turn out to be just as hard ... as this year has been.”
Judge David Smith said the only thing saving Pakaurangi from a prison sentence for one charge of assault with a blunt instrument was the fact her last offending was 10 years ago.
It was “concerning” she was jailed for nine months on similar charges in 2012, but her last conviction for violent offending was in 2013.
“One would have hoped that experience would have given you pause before entering into violence again.”
Smith said she needed to find ways to “walk away” from conflict and to “stop and think”, and agreed a sentence of supervision would enable her to do the programmes required to address the offending.
“In my view, that is appropriate.”
He ordered she undertake mental health, gambling addiction and alcohol and drug assessments, and complete any treatment that came out of those.
She must also complete a non-violence programme.
WHERE TO GET HELP
-
If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women’s Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.
-
Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843
-
Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)
-
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
-
Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
-
What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
-
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
-
If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111