35kg of cocaine intercepted at Port of Tauranga hidden amongst bananas

New Zealand Customs has intercepted 35 kilograms of cocaine at the Port of Tauranga, hidden amongst bananas.

According to Customs, the smuggling attempt was caught during a routine inspection of "high-risk vessels and shipments”.

The cocaine was found hidden in the engine compartment of a refrigerated shipping container loaded with bananas, which arrived from Panama on November 9.

It’s estimated that the seizure could have produced approximately 350,000 individual doses of cocaine worth a total estimated street value of up to $15.7 million.

Based on the National Drug Harm Index, this seizure has prevented around $10.5 million of harm in New Zealand communities, Customs said.

The seizure comes two weeks after 140kg was found in a shipping container at the Port of Auckland.

That joint Customs and Police investigation uncovered a sophisticated organised crime smuggling operation and led to four arrests, Customs said.

“There is an economic cost with this criminal behaviour that includes disruption to legitimate activity on New Zealand’s ports,” Customs Group Manager Maritime Paul Campbell said.

“While Customs risk assesses all incoming shipments and vessels, the time involved for physical searches is significant.”