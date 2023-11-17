Former US cop pleads guilty for role in killing of Kiwi Christian Glass

Warning - distressing content: US police shot and killed 22-year-old Christian Glass after he called 911 for roadside assistance.

A former Colorado police officer has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his part in the fatal shooting of New Zealander Christian Glass.

Former sergeant Kyle Gould pleaded guilty to charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in Clear Creek County Court on Friday morning (NZT), CBS News Colorado reported.

He was given a $100,000 fine and two years of probation.

In June last year, Glass, 22, was shot dead inside his car after calling 911 for help late at night in the mountain community of Silver Plume in Clear Creek County, about an hour and 15 minutes’ drive from his home in Louisville, just north of Denver.

An indictment, obtained by Stuff, describes how Sheriff’s deputy Andrew Buen​ smashed the front passenger window of Christian’s 2007 Honda Pilot with his baton and fired six “bean bag” rounds at him, before tasering him and finally shooting him with his service pistol five times.

Buen has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment.

Supplied Christian Glass was shot dead by police in the US.

Former deputy Gould was not at the scene, but was watching via a live-streamed body camera. He gave the order for Glass' driver's side window to be broken out, according to court documents.

As part of Gould's plea deal, he also agreed that he can't serve as a police officer or security officer ever again in the state of Colorado, CBS News reported.

Glass’ parents, Simon and Sally Glass, originally from Christchurch, were in court for the guilty plea and sentencing.

In a statement released through their lawyers, the Glass family commended the District Attorney of the Fifth Judicial District for successfully prosecuting Gould.

“Mr. Gould has accepted responsibility for his part in the murder of Christian Glass by pleading guilty to the crime of failure to intervene,” the statement said.

“Most importantly, this result ensures that Mr. Gould is stripped of his Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification and will no longer have the privilege of serving as a law enforcement officer.”

CHRIS SKELTON/The Press Simon Glass in Christian's room at their place north of Christchurch.

The family said they hoped the law enforcement community learnt from the prosecution and “makes changes to their policies and cultures to prevent this type of tragedy in the future”.

The family slammed Buen for failing to accept responsibility.

“He has unconscionably pleaded not guilty to Christian’s murder despite overwhelming evidence of his guilt.

“The Glass family’s suffering unfortunately continues as they tirelessly pursue justice for Christian’s murder through Mr. Buen’s criminal prosecution.”