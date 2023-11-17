Police investigate burnt-out vehicle after body found at Waiheke Island

Police search the road area where a burnt-out vehicle was found on Waiheke Island.

Police investigating after a body was found in the water at Waiheke Island on Wednesday say they are also investigating a burnt-out vehicle.

Detective senior sergeant Chris Allan of the Auckland City CIB said a post-mortem examination has been completed and police are treating the death as unexplained.

Allan said a burnt-out vehicle was located at Man O War Bay Road, approximately 14km from where the body was found, which police are also investigating.

A member of the public notified police of the body in the water near the shore at Ostend around 9.14am.

“Locals can expect to see an increased police presence on the island as our enquiries continue,” Allan said.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area this week who may have seen something that can assist with their investigation to contact them.