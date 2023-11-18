1980s music star Pat Urlich jailed after filming teen in shower

Pat Urlich, of 1980s band Peking Man, has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Pat Urlich, a vocalist for 1980s hit band Peking Man, has been sentenced to prison for making intimate visual recordings and possessing objectionable material.

In 1986, Peking Man’s hit ‘Room That Echoes’ cleaned up in the New Zealand Music Awards, winning album of the year, single of the year, and band of the year, amongst other accolades.

But nearly four decades later, vocalist Pat Urlich has been sentenced to prison for two years and four months, and registered on the Child Sex Offender Register.

In March, Urlich pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of objectionable material, six charges of making intimate visual recordings and one representative charge of burglary.

In May, North Shore District Court Judge Robyn von Keisenberg sentenced Urlich, aged 61 at the time.

In her sentencing note, published this week, von Keisenberg said in 2022 Urlich had made recordings four times through a bathroom window of a 14-year-old girl taking a shower.

The fourth time he did it, the girl noticed the light from his phone and yelled out. Urlich was arrested the next day.

The police digital forensic unit examined his cellphone and found three objectionable images of prepubescent girls, one under the age of five, as well as an objectionable recording of a prepubescent girl.

Urlich had also made an intimate video recording of an elderly woman, unbeknown to her, and in May 2021, had placed a cellphone in a supermarket shopping basket and walked around the store videoing up female’s skirts.

Von Keisenberg said there had been “significant impact” on his victims.

“You found success in music over the years but it has been contended that the impact of alcohol is what has contributed to your functioning and to this offending late in your life,” von Keisenberg said.

A cultural report writer concluded the risk of further similar offending was considered to be high, particularly without the benefit of treatment.

Von Keisenberg referred to segments of a letter from Urlich, where he said: “I chose my own gratification over the respect I should have shown to my victims”, and “I wish I could turn the clock back and have behaved differently. I know my actions are in no way acceptable and am seeking help for what is wrong with me.”