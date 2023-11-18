Infant whose death is 'unexplained' was found with other 'non-accidental' injury

Police are investigating the unexplained death of an infant in Dargaville.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Child Protection Team, said the sudden death of the 10-month-old girl, Kween Thompson, was first reported to police back in July.

In the days that followed the initial report, police came to learn of potential unexplained circumstances, Verry said in a police statement Saturday.

“It was in these following days police were made aware of a non-accidental injury, which is now the focus of a child protection investigation,” Verry said.

“As part of that investigation we are looking into the circumstances of the death, which at this stage is being treated as unexplained.”

“It appears the non-accidental injury does not relate to the death.”

Verry said police were engaging with medical experts to understand more about the injury, which may take some time, and were keeping an open mind as to what has occurred.

“However, we can confirm the cause of death has been determined to be asphyxia.

“Police, including Dargaville CIB and the District Child Protection Team, are making enquiries into this matter, and are gathering facts about events on the day of baby Kween’s death from a variety of sources.”

Verry said in a statement that police have spoken to a number of family members and have had varying degrees of cooperation.

“We will continue to approach and speak with witnesses and family members as the investigation progresses and are hoping that all persons involved will cooperate and provide any information they may have that helps us understand what has happened to the baby.”

Police were seeking information from family members or witnesses who had any interactions with baby Kween in the two weeks prior to her death.

Verry said police were aware of a number of different theories from the wider family as to what had occurred, and were encouraging anyone with information that may assist their enquiries to speak with police “in confidence”.

“Information can be provided in person at a local police station or through our 105 reporting line,” Verry said. Crime Stoppers could also be called on 0800 555 111. The police reference file number was 230714/4866.