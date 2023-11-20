Stolen car flees police twice, crashes into traffic lights then smashes into another vehicle

Thick smoke filled the air after the fleeing car slammed into the traffic lights in Māngere East.

Images show the dramatic scene when a stolen car slammed into a set of traffic lights, clipping another car, after earlier fleeing police twice.

A police spokesperson said officers saw a stolen vehicle on Auckland’s Buckland Rd that had fled from police earlier in the morning, while driving dangerously on the motorway.

The car sped off again when spotting police, however they did not pursue.

Glenn McConnell/Stuff The aftermath of the car crash.

The driver clipped another vehicle at the intersection of Buckland and Massey roads, slamming into a set of traffic lights before striking another vehicle and coming to a stop.

Nearby residents rushed to the scene after hearing the crash, but police were already on site.

Police could be seen pulling the driver from the car, which had caught fire after the crash. The fire quickly intensified and engulfed the vehicle.

Smoke covered the intersection, stopping buses and commuters along the busy Māngere East street shortly after 8am on Monday.

No one was injured, a police spokesperson said.

One person has been taken into custody over the incident. The car was stolen from Māngere East.