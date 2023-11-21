Newsable: Scams could ruin your Christmas, but here's how to avoid them

You’ve heard of Christmas ham, but this year could be the year of Christmas scams.

Tech Users Association chief executive, Craig Young, said there’s been a “general increase in spam activity over the year,” with scammers getting more crafty with how they target victims.

Young spoke to Newsable about the scams to watch out for this Christmas, why people fall for them, and how scammers get people’s details. He also discussed the simple things people can do to spot and avoid scams.

“Christmas is going to be one of those times when scammers will find ways of getting into your inbox”.

Young said people should be careful of scams, including messages saying parcels have not been delivered, or those related to travel and toll road payments.

He said people should not act on any messages asking them to “click here” to address an issue.

If in doubt, the best thing to do was stop and call your bank, or the organisation the message is apparently from (by searching the name of the organisation online to find their real number).

The greatest tool people have to avoid scams is their common sense, Young said.

“We need to be a lot more paranoid than we have been and just look very carefully at anything that comes across our phone or our device or our laptop, and anything that asks us to click on anything – that has got to be wrong.”

Listen to the full interview here.

