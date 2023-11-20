Wainuiomata man shot by police named, family to travel to NZ

The family of Tane Wipa – the man shot by police on Thursday after a several hours-long stand-off – are fundraising to bring his body home.

According to police, the 36-year-old was shot one time after threatening his partner with a weapon. Stuff understands he was wielding a screwdriver and holding it to her neck.

Wipa died at the scene despite police providing medical assistance. The woman involved was not injured.

His family are now fundraising to travel back to New Zealand for the funeral and then to bring his body back to Australia, where he lived from the age of four.

Wipa returned to New Zealand in 2012.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Police were turning locals away from Wainuiomata, having blocked off Coast Rd while negotiators talked with Wipa

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell previously said police engaged in “extensive negotiations” as the situation evolved.

Around 11.45am police were called to a suspected family harm incident outside a property on Coast Rd. A car had pulled up outside the property and two people were involved in an altercation.

One Coast Rd resident told Stuff they saw a man and a woman in a “noisy” car pull up to a neighbour's driveway, where the young woman “jumped out the car and ran up the driveway”.

“Not long after that, the police arrived with their guns."

Cordons were put up over a wide stretch of Coast Rd, with locals being turned away by police as they negotiated with Wipa.

“Verbal appeals” were made, but police weren’t able to resolve the situation, he said.

At around 1pm, police shot the man once. This was the only shot fired, police said.

Parnell stressed that the man had been behaving in an agitated state.

Police said they were providing support for the woman involved in the incident, who is “understandably shaken by what has occurred”.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Superintendent Corrie Parnell speaks to media after police fatally shoot a man in Wainuiomata, Wellington.

Police said they understand that fatal police incidents are frightening events, and the local community will be shaken also.

Parnell said there would be a large police presence in the area to provide reassurance.