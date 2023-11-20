Auckland bar and restaurant owner charged with migrant exploitation

The 53-year-old was arrested on Friday. (File photo)

An Auckland bar and restaurant owner has been charged with a migrant exploitation-related offence.

On Friday, the 53-year-old business owner was arrested after a four-month-long investigation led by Immigration’s investigations unit.

Police conducted a search warrant at an Auckland address linked to the possible exploitation of three migrants.

The business owner was arrested at the address and later charged with one count of exploitation of a temporary worker, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and/or a $100,000 fine.

“More charges are likely,” according to a Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment spokesperson.

Immigration National Manager of Investigations, Stephanie Greathead, said MBIE took “the protection of migrant workers seriously”.

“We will not hesitate to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in migrant exploitation.

“No form of exploitation is acceptable in New Zealand, and we encourage anyone who thinks they, or someone else, is being exploited in the workplace to contact us,” Greathead said.