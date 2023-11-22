Arson murder trial: the 'trigger event', the 'big lie' and the 'warring siblings'

Trials were conducted by police and fire investigators to determine if a fire could be started as described by Lynne Martin, using lard in a pot on a stove.

Seven women and five men in Gisborne had rope on their minds last night.

The jurors in the murder trial of Lynne Martin, were told during closings on Tuesday that the circumstantial evidence they had heard over the past eleven days was akin to the strands of a rope.

The Crown said the evidence that came from nearly 50 witnesses should be thought of as strands which, when woven together, formed a “very, very strong rope” that would lead to a guilty verdict; the defence, which didn’t call evidence, said the Crown’s strands could be untwisted and if each strand proved nothing, the rope collapsed.

Martin, 63, is on trial for the murder of her father Ronald Russell Allison, 88, by setting fire to his house near Te Karaka, about 30km from Gisborne, in the early hours of January 25, 2013.

The Crown says Martin drove from her home in Tauranga, entered the house and started the fire by placing a pot of oil or fat on the stove and turning the element on full, leading to a delayed ignition that started a fire that spread quickly and burned the house to the ground.

John Cowpland/Stuff Lynne Martin is on trial in the High Court at Gisborne. (File photo)

Crown prosecutor Steve Manning told the jurors that in order to secure a guilty verdict, the Crown had to show that Martin had started the fire that killed her father, and that she had intended to kill him.

He told the jurors they didn’t need CCTV footage or an eyewitness to show this had occurred, and that they had been presented with sufficient evidence to infer that it had happened.

He said there had been “overwhelming evidence” showing Martin had been in Te Karaka at the time of her father’s death, despite her denials, and the jurors had heard this from telecommunications' experts who told the court Martin's phone had been within about 10km of the Te Karaka cellphone tower for about two hours on the night.

He said evidence had shown Martin had lied “on multiple occasions on multiple topics”, but her “big lie” was telling her husband Graeme, and the police, that she hadn’t been in Te Karaka.

Manning said Allison’s death hadn’t occurred “in a vacuum” and it was shown that there had been years of disharmony between Martin and her father, particularly over her requests for money, and that in 2010 she threatened to go to police claiming he had sexually abused her. When he refused to give her money she followed through on her threat.

At the time of her father’s death, Martin was “flat broke”, and an undischarged bankrupt with just $119 to her name, and she knew she would get $150,000 from her father’s will, Manning said.

Supplied The residence of Lynne Martin and Graeme Martin near Matamata, in which police had recording devices. (File photo)

But she told everyone she had been “cut out of the will”, despite having a letter from her father – which the jury had seen – in which he said she would still get the $150,000 even though she had made the fake allegations of sexual abuse.

Manning said a phone call Martin made to her father at 11.03am on January 24, which lasted over 22 minutes, was the “trigger event” that led to her killing him.

“This was a call that followed a pattern of trying to get money or possessions out of her father. On this occasion he said no, and her reaction? She nutted off,” he said.

“That phone call, sadly, seems to be all it took to set her off on a chain of events that led to her father’s death,” he said.

Supplied The cellphone towers from which Lynne Martin's cellphone polled on January 24-25, 2013.

He told the jurors that they might think it “very unusual for someone to end their father’s life by burning them to death”, but the evidence showed she did it.

Evidence from fire experts showed the delayed ignition fire at Allison’s house had started in a pot on the stove, exactly the same method of starting a fire that Martin would years later describe to an undercover police officer.

Manning reminded the jurors of Martin’s conviction for arson in Australia in 1999, which had occurred when she was drunk and angry and followed a financial dispute, just as had been the case the night her father died.

It wasn’t a “remarkable coincidence” that these strands of evidence pointed to Martin being the killer, he said.

Supplied This is the note written by Martin and handed to undercover cop 'Millie Tait' when she was describing how best to start a fire that couldn't be detected. (File photo)

Martin knew her father was at home alone, asleep, that he was immobile, would not be able to get up easily, had taken a sleeping pill as he always did, and that when she started the fire it was “logical reasoning” that she meant to kill him, Manning said.

He told the jurors that the defence may raise the possibility that it was her brother John, who cared for Allison, who started the fire, but he said John had been on the stand, and they’d seen he was “a thoroughly decent hard working man” who loved his father and had nothing to gain from killing him.

Manning said police investigating the case had not had “tunnel vision” as the defence would claim, and that “their vision in that tunnel was illuminated by Lynne’s own actions – they were following the evidence”.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff John Allison, son of Ronald 'Russell' Allison, seen here in 2019, gave evidence in the murder trial of his sister Lynne Martin. (File photo)

He reminded them of something Lynne had said on one of the recordings played in court: “Arson is the easiest thing in the world and very hard to prove”.

“Was she right? She made mistakes... She didn’t reckon on the police tenacity and patience in bringing her to justice,” Manning said.

Martin’s lawyer Rachael Adams told the jurors there was no DNA, no fingerprints, no confession and no eyewitnesses and said the Crown was asking them to draw inferences by taking a number of pieces of evidence that were not sufficient on their own, in order to leap to the conclusion that Martin was the killer.

Using the rope analogy, she said the Crown’s rope was not the only rope, and there could be other people that could not be ruled out.

Adams said the fact Martin’s phone was polling from the Te Karaka cellphone tower did not mean she had been at her father’s house, or that she had started the fire.

Supplied The stove from Russell Allison's house, with the pot adhered to an element. The fire that burned the house down and killed Allison started in the pot, the Crown says.

She said Lynne had lied to her husband about her whereabouts because she had been secretly drinking, and she knew he didn’t like that. Martin had lied about where she’d been because she was trying to deceive her husband, not the police, Adams said.

She dismissed the Crown’s claim that Martin had been in financial strife when Allison was killed, and said by January 2013 she was actually “in the best place financially that she had been for a long time”.

She had a husband who owned the house they lived in and would give her money if she needed it, and she had a new steady job she enjoyed.

The police’s conclusion that she was broke based on her bank balance was unfounded and “an example of how the focus on Lynne Martin led to blindness in the police investigation”, she said.

Ronald 'Russell' Allison died in a fire at his house near Te Karaka, 30km north of Gisborne, on January 25, 2013. (File photo)

Adams said Lynne had gone a long way towards fixing her relationship with her father, and said it was common for victims of sexual abuse to still have affection towards those who abused them.

She said Lynne and her brother John loathed one another and their father, who was caught between these two “warring siblings”, would try to placate both of them by telling them what he thought they wanted to hear.

Adams said the phone call on the morning of January 24 had not been a triggering event. She said Lynne rang her father often, and they frequently argued.

“The Crown have presented this call as something like a match to dynamite,” she said, but that was a conclusion reached based on the evidence from John.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff The Allison family home on the farm near Te Karaka.

“From the beginning John’s account of that phone call has been accepted unequivocally by police and the Crown,” she said.

Adams said Lynne had driven away to be on her own on January 24, “to go off on a private bender”, and there was no evidence her decision to take the day off had anything to do with her father.

She said Martin’s knowledge of starting a fire had been “greatly overstated”, and the dangers of fires starting from frying were well known.

Similarly, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Martin could tell the undercover officer about how to start a kitchen fire, because she would have spent years looking into it after her father’s death, Adams said.

Adams said the hidden recording devices placed in Martin’s bedroom and lounge were “deeply intrusive” and said it was telling that of the tens of thousands of recordings police had captured, just a handful had been played in court, and much of the conversation was more useful to the defence.

Stuff The jury was played recordings from a device worn by an undercover police officer. (File photo)

“Police must have been highly disappointed with the minimum yield from this operation; only scraps the Crown is trying to spin or interpret to infer something,” Adams said.

She said the undercover officer’s recordings were also telling, in that they showed Lynne telling her not to start a house fire if there was someone in the house.

As for the convictions in Australia, Adams said these involved a “very different kind of behaviour” and “it shows the poverty of the Crown case against Lynne Martin that they are dragging in these convictions from 14 years earlier”.

The Australian convictions involved compulsive, opportunistic vandalism of cars for no financial benefit, and couldn’t be compared to the “deliberately cold-blooded killing of an old man”, she said.

123rf A female undercover police officer befriended Lynne Martin in 2019.

Adams told the jurors to consider others who might have had a motive to kill Allison. These included John, the good son who put his dad to bed every night but who had spent many years working on the farm knowing he would eventually inherit it, but not until his dad died.

She said if an undercover officer had inveigled their way into John’s life and if his home was bugged, “who knows what they might have found?”.

Others who could not be ruled out included a man who lived in a house bus on Allison’s property who had slept through the fire, and a young gang associate from Te Karaka who had been involved in an arson elsewhere and whose alibi might not be truthful, Adams said.

She also told jurors to consider if it could have been Allison himself.

Could he have got up in the night, gone to the outside toilet, put a pot on the stove, then absent-mindedly, or distractedly gone back to bed and fallen asleep?

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Ronald 'Russell' Allison and his wife Marie.

“Can you be sure it was not a terrible, tragic accident?” she asked the jurors.

The case was all about doubt, and they had to be sure Martin had deliberately lit the fire to kill her father, she said.

“There are too many doubts here. You cannot be sure to the high standard necessary. The only just verdict is not proven beyond reasonable doubt,” Adams said.

Justice Cull will sum the case up on Wednesday morning.

