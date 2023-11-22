Detective accused of 'setting up' murder suspect

A suggestion that a detective tried to “set up” a murder-accused has been rejected in the High Court trial of two defendants accused of the murder of Angela Blackmoore in 1995.

Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51, and David Peter Hawken, 50, deny the charge which arose after Wright-Meldrum’s former boyfriend Jeremy Powell confessed to the murder in a police interview on October 25, 2019. Police identified Powell after a secret witness (Witness X) came forward following the police offering a $100,000 reward for information.

Powell claimed he and Wright-Meldrum were acting on orders from Hawken, and they were to be paid $10,000.

Wright-Meldrum was interviewed by Detective Sergeant Maania Piahana several hours before Powell confessed.

Both were interviewed under the supervision of Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald (retired) using a technique he pioneered called Complex Investigation Phased Engagement Model (CIPEM) which has become an issue in the trial and others.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff Angela Blackmoore and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum photographed in the early 1990s when they were good friends.

In her interview of Wright-Meldrum, Piahana told her police had spoken to “people very close to you... allegiances have changed - we know Jeremy’s part, we know yours”.

Wright-Meldrum insisted she hadn’t done anything and Piahana responded with a question about why people would lie about her.

Stephanie Grieve KC, acting for Wright-Meldrum, put it to Piahana that she didn’t in fact have the information she claimed.

“When you say ‘why would people lie or set you up’, you are suggesting you have that information when you don’t, aren’t you?”

Piahana responded that she couldn’t answer because of court rulings about Witness X.

Justice Rachel Dunningham told Grieve it was wrong to say that because Witness X did not recognise the name Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, the police had no information about Wright-Meldrum’s alleged part in the murder.

supplied Angela Blackmoore was murdered on August 17, 1995 in her Christchurch home when she was about nine weeks pregnant.

Witness X had mentioned Powell’s “girlfriend” took part in the murder and thought she might have been called Bex.

Grieve, continuing her cross-examination of Piahana, said: “Aren’t you setting her up in a way because you're telling her you have information from people close to her when you don’t?”

“No, we do have information,” Piahana said.

“But not from anybody close to her,” Grieve said.

“I can’t answer that.”

In re-examination by Crown counsel Mitchell McClenaghan, Piahana said she thought it offensive to suggest she had tried to set up Wright-Meldrum.

“It’s not what I set out to do. I was merely questioning her on the information we had available ... Just trying to establish what happened.”

The CIPEM technique was not that different to the way she normally interviewed suspects, she said. The only difference was oversight.

The trial continues.